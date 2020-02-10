Network Camera Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2023

— Network Camera Market 2018

A network camera, also known as an IP camera, is made from a combination of a camera and a computer in a network infrastructure. The camera consists of a lens, an image sensor, memory, and a processor. Network cameras are used in surveillance as they can be installed at several points within a network and they enable efficient data transmission to a set of monitors over an IP network.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Network Camera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The processor has image processing, compression, video analysis, and networking functionalities and the memory stores videos and images captured by the network camera to be accessed later.

Artificial intelligence and cloud back up are some attractive trends that could play a vital role in innovating network camera market. Furthermore, motion detection, e-mail alerts, micro SD card for local storage, weather proof design, clear night vision capabilities and mobile device connectivity have leveraged users to adopt these security solutions in place of analog cameras.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hikvision

Axis Communications

Panasonic

Dahua

Bosch Security Systems

Sony

Samsung

Avigilon

Pelco by Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Mobotix

GeoVision

Belkin

NetGeat

Vivotek

D-Link

Arecont Vision

Wanscam

Toshiba

GOSCAM

Juanvision

Apexis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Centralized IP Cameras

DeCentralized IP Cameras

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Facility Use

Public & Government Infrastructure

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Network Camera Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Centralized IP Cameras

1.2.2 DeCentralized IP Cameras

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential Use

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.3.3 Facility Use

1.3.4 Public & Government Infrastructure

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Hikvision

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Network Camera Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Hikvision Network Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Axis Communications

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Network Camera Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Axis Communications Network Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Panasonic

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Network Camera Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Panasonic Network Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Dahua

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Network Camera Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Dahua Network Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Bosch Security Systems

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Network Camera Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Bosch Security Systems Network Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Sony

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Network Camera Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Sony Network Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Samsung

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Network Camera Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Samsung Network Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

