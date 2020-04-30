Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market is expected to reach 21500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20.0% during 2019-2025.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a file-level computer data storage server connected to a computer network providing data access to a heterogeneous group of clients.

NAS is specialized for serving files either by its hardware, software, or configuration. It is often manufactured as a computer appliance-a purpose-built specialized computer.NAS systems are networked appliances which contain one or more storage drives, often arranged into logical, redundant storage containers or RAID. Network-attached storage removes the responsibility of file serving from other servers on the network. They typically provide access to files using network file sharing protocols such as NFS, SMB/CIFS, or AFP. From the mid-1990s, NAS devices began gaining popularity as a convenient method of sharing files among multiple computers. Potential benefits of dedicated network-attached storage, compared to general-purpose servers also serving files, include faster data access, easier administration, and simple configuration.

In 2018, the global Network Attached Storage (NAS) market size was 5000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 21500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network Attached Storage (NAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Attached Storage (NAS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ASUSTOR

Avere Systems

Broadberry Data Systems

Buffalo Americas

Cisco Systems

DELL EMC

D-Link Corporation

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

Infortrend Technology

NetApp

Panasas

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traditional

Scale-out

Market segment by Application, split into

Home/Consumer NAS

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government

Media and Entertainment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network Attached Storage (NAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network Attached Storage (NAS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Traditional

1.4.3 Scale-out

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Home/Consumer NAS

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 IT and Telecom

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.5.7 Government

1.5.8 Media and Entertainment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size

2.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Network Attached Storage (NAS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Continued…

