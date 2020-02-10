NETWORK AS A SERVICE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Network as a Service Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Network as a Service Market 2018

Network as a service (NaaS) describes services for network transport connectivity. NaaS involves the optimization of resource allocations by considering network and computing resources as a unified whole. Virtualization technology provides the platform for NaaS, which is related to other cloud services. Services are offered by Cloud Service Providers (CSP) in addition to NaaS include Software as a Service (SaaS), a computing platform for developing or hosting applications, known as Platform as a Service (PaaS); or an entire networking or computing infrastructure, known as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). Cloud services such as NaaS and Paas are provided by building a large, scaleable infrastructure that can be virtualized so that it can be sold to individual customers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Network as a Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Network as a Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

Since the entire networking infrastructure risk is transferred from enterprises to network as a service (NaaS) vendors, the need for dedicated IT teams is eliminated. The global network as a service market analysis identifies that the growing acceptance of OPEX model will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco Systems

Juniper Networks

IBM

NEC

Vmware

Aryaka Networks

Alcatel Lucent

Brocade Communications Systems

AT&T

Ciena

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

LAN-as-a-Service (LANaaS)

WAN-as-a-Service (WANaaS)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Information Technology (IT) and telecommunication

Manufacturing

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Healthcare

Transport and logistics

Retail

Others

