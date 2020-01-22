Netherlands: Country Intelligence Report 2019 By KPN, T-Mobile Netherlands, VodafoneZiggo, Tele2 Netherlands, Lebara, Canal Digitaal, Online

“Netherlands: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in the Netherlands today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2022. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The telecom and pay-TV services market in the Netherlands will see lethargic growth from €10.2bn in 2017 to €10.6bn by 2022 at a CAGR of 0.6% over 2017–2022 as fixed broadband, mobile data and pay-TV services will sustain total market growth over the forecast period. Mobile voice revenue will decline over the forecast period due to falling voice ARPS. Mobile data revenue will expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.9% in € driven by continued rise in smartphone penetration and consumption of higher-value data-centric plans. The pay-TV market will grow from €1.4bn ($1.6bn) in 2017 to €1.7bn ($2.1bn) by 2022 at a CAGR of 3.3% in € (5.1% in $) driven by an increase in IPTV subscriptions.

Key Players:

· KPN

· T-Mobile Netherlands

· VodafoneZiggo

· Tele2 Netherlands

· Lebara

· Canal Digitaal

· Online

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following —

— Demographic and macroeconomic context in the Netherlands.

— The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18–24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

— Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.

— The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

— Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

— Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope:

– The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in the Netherlands will grow at a CAGR of 0.6% in € (2.4% in US$) during 2017–2022.

— Mobile revenue will account for 46.5% of total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in 2022, driven by increasing adoption of 4G/5G services.

— KPN leads the Netherland’s mobile market in terms of mobile subscriptions for 2017, followed by VodafoneZiggo and T-Mobile Netherlands. Major operators focus on LTE network advacements to remain competitive in the market.

Reasons to buy:

– This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the Netherland’s telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

— Accompanying GlobalData’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the Netherland’s mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

— With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

— The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in the Netherland’s telecommunications markets.

— The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in the Netherlands.

