A new report titled “Nerve Repair Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 11.3 % during Forecast Period 2017- 2027” has been included in the enormous research repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) that compiles various facets of the Nerve Repair market at a global level portraying a holistic analysis of the marketplace along with intelligence on key participants. The report covers an unbiased analysis on various market aspects, emphasizing major trends giving direction to the market, key opportunities paving new growth avenues, key drivers pushing the market’s growth and challenges and restraints hindering the market for Nerve Repair across the globe.

The global nerve repair market is estimated to be valued in excess of US$ 145 Mn in the year 2017 and is projected to be valued at nearly US$ 430 Mn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period.

Increasing ageing population leading to neurological problems is fuelling the global nerve repair market

Due to the decreased activity of the motor reflexes of geriatric patients, they are prone to trauma and minor accidents owing to age. Increasing geriatric population is eventually increasing the number of patients with nerve injury. According to an article presented by Ademola Adewale, approximately 40% of people older than 65 years report at least one fall per year, which increases to 50% in those older than 80 years. In long-term care facilities, the risk of falls increases to more than 50%-60% per year. Ageing is one of the major factors leading to an increased incidence of nerve damage due to trauma, and this factor is fuelling revenue growth of the global nerve repair market during the assessment period.

Even though the global opportunity of the nerve repair market is more than US$ 3 Bn, the market penetration of nerve repair procedures is less than 2% worldwide. Nowadays, it has been observed that a growing number of neurosurgeons is creating scope for nerve repair procedures in developing countries like India and South Africa. The market penetration is also expected to increase during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of neurosurgeons, which is creating awareness in developing countries – which in turn is leading to a growth in the sales of nerve repair procedures.

Use of alternate techniques hampering the growth of the nerve repair market

Even though nerve auto graft technique is a gold standard treatment in the realm of nerve repair, there are several other treatments available in the market. One of the techniques is the regeneration of the damaged nerve using stem cell therapy. In this procedure, the adult stem cells are processed and are directly administered to the damaged part of the nerve, eventually regenerating the damaged nerve. These alternative techniques are likely to hinder sales revenue growth of the nerve repair market during the assessment period.

Tapping emerging markets can lead to an immense growth opportunity in the worldwide nerve repair market

As per the current market scenario, it is clear that the nerve repair market is predominately lucrative in the developed regions of the world like North America, Europe, etc. Many of the developing countries like India, Mexico, Indonesia and few of the Middle Eastern countries have a less market penetration of the nerve repair biomaterial products. Hence, there is an immense scope in promoting nerve repair procedures in these emerging markets and this would immensely benefit companies.

Global Nerve Repair Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Nerve Repair Type

The Epineural Nerve Repair segment dominated the global nerve repair market in revenue terms in 2016 and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period with the segment estimated to record an attractiveness index of 1.5. Revenue from the Epineural Nerve Repair segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.1% over 2017–2027, to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 285 Mn by 2027. The Fascicular Nerve Repair segment is expected to remain the least attractive segment in the global nerve repair market in revenue terms with an attractiveness index of 0.4 over the forecast period.

“North America and Japan are the most lucrative regions in the global nerve repair market

The North America nerve repair market is estimated to account for the largest revenue share of 41.0% in 2017 and grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population and growing demand for advanced medical technology in the United States represents key growth opportunities for manufacturers of nerve repair products. The Japan nerve repair market is expected to register the second highest CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period due to rising healthcare awareness and demand for advanced medical technology.”

