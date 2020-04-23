Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market: By Product, Surgery, Geographic Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Industry Trends, Opportunities, Size, Challenges, Growth Rate, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market was worth USD 4.13 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 12.20 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.78% during the forecast period. The variables that add to the market development are the high rate of neurological disorders, a fluctuated product pipeline credited to the existence of key market players, and the enhanced treatment productivity for neurological scatters. Furthermore, the developing applications and treatments in treating the enthusiastically developing CNS issue, for example, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s, are further anticipated that would drive the market development over the figure time frame.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

The product portion for nerve repair and regeneration market is extensively characterized into biomaterials and neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices. The last section is further sub-portioned into Deep Brain Stimulation Devices (DBS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices (VNS), Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices (SCS), Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices (SNS), Gastric Electric Stimulation Devices (GES).The spinal cord stimulation fragment was one of the biggest with a share of the overall industry of more than 50% in 2015.

Surgery Outlook and Trend Analysis

The surgery section comprises of nerve grafting, direct nerve repair or neurorrhaphy, neurostimulation and neuromodulation surgery, and stem cell therapy. The stem cell therapy is one of the quickest developing application fragments.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2015, North America ruled the market attributable to the expanding rate of neural issue and medical coverage scope in the area. In 2015, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) expressed that 1 of 6 American was provided a Health Insurance Market place Plan and the general population who had selected the commercial centre arrangement, 87% of received monetary support.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Integra Life Sciences, St. Jude Medical, Cyberonics Inc, AxoGen Inc, Baxter International, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Polyganics B.V and Boston Scientific. The business benefactors have a wide product portfolio for neurological disorders. Additionally, there are innovative new items and treatments to enhance the treatment productivity and additionally tolerant comfort.

The Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market is segmented as follows-

By Product:

Biomaterial

Neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices

Deep brain stimulation devices

Sacral nerve stimulation devices

Vagus nerve stimulation devices

Spinal cord stimulation devices

Gastric electric stimulation devices

By Surgery:

Nerve grafting

Neurostimulation and neuromodulation surgeries

Stem cell therapy

Direct nerve repair/neurorrhaphy

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

