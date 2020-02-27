Nephrolithiasis Treatment Devices Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2017 – 2025

In nephrolithiasis or kidney stone disease, the patient develops calculi from chemicals such as calcium oxalate, which precipitate out of urine within the renal pelvis and the tubular lumen. An estimated 10% people in the U.S. develop kidney stone at some point in their lives. As per the data published by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, in the U.S., every year, nearly half million people visit emergency rooms and three million people visit health care providers for kidney stone. This puts significant economic burden exceeding nearly US$ 5.0 Bn every year.

The global nephrolithiasis treatment devices market is witnessing steady growth, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, increasing geriatric population, and innovations in medical devices leading to improved efficacy of minimally invasive products. Rising number of education programs for urologists to enhance their skills in minimally invasive procedures, expanding reimbursement coverage for kidney stone treatment in developing countries, and growing prevalence of kidney stone worldwide are likely to drive the global nephrolithiasis treatment devices market during the forecast period. However, increase in the operative time due to stone migration and limited access to surgeries requiring experienced urologists are some of the factors projected to restrain the global nephrolithiasis treatment devices market during the forecast period.

The global nephrolithiasis treatment devices market can be categorized based on kidney stone type, technique, product type, end-user, and region. In terms of kidney stone type, the global nephrolithiasis treatment devices market can be divided into calcium, struvite, uric acid, and cysteine. Based on technique, the market can be segmented into lithotripsy, ureteroscopy, percutaneous nephrolithotomy, stent placement, and others. The lithotripsy segment has been sub-divided into mechanical lithotripsy, laser lithotripsy, electrohydraulic lithotripsy (EHL), ultrasonic lithotripsy, and extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL).

Based on product, the global nephrolithiasis treatment devices market can be classified into ureteroscopes, lithotripters, ureteral guidewires, ureteral stents, ureteral catheters, retrieval devices, percutaneous access & drainage devices, access sheaths, laser fibers, holmium lasers, anti-retropulsion devices, and others. Based on end-user, the global nephrolithiasis treatment devices market can be divided into hospitals, specialty clinics/urological clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Geographically, the global nephrolithiasis treatment devices market can be classified into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a relatively higher growth rate, in terms of value, during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors including, but are not limited to, rising geriatric population, improving health care infrastructure, and growing prevalence of nephrolithiasis in the region. North America is likely to dominate the global nephrolithiasis treatment devices market during the forecast period, due to cutting-edge technological innovations in minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of kidney stones, increasing funding for research and development by institutes as well as leading market players, availability of suitable reimbursement policies, and higher cost of devices in the region.

Increasing number of collaboration and co-development agreements between major market players and regional distributors for overseas distribution with an objective of strengthening their market position is a rising trend among these key players operating in the global nephrolithiasis treatment devices market. Increase in the number of medical education programs for physicians as well as nurses with an objective of increasing the strength of skilled employees, especially in rural areas of developing regions, is an excellent growth opportunity for the global nephrolithiasis treatment devices market.

Key players operating in the global nephrolithiasis treatment devices market are KARL STORZ Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Accordion Medical, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, COOK MEDICAL LLC, Dornier MedTech, DirexGroup, and Richard Wolf GmbH.

