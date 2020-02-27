Marketresearchreports.biz has announced the addition of a new research study on the “Neonatal Conjunctivitis Therapeutics Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities 2026” to its report database.

Conjunctivitis is also known as pink eye, since the inflammation of the conjunctiva of the eye due to infection makes the white part of the eye to look red or pink in color. Neonatal Conjunctivitis is also known as Opthalmia Neonatorum. Neonatal conjunctivitis manifests in the infant within the first 28 days of being born. It is generally acquired during the passage of the neonate through the infected birth canal.

Neonatal conjunctivitis by non-sexually transmitted bacteria is less common when compared to the infection caused by sexually transmitted organisms. Some of the common microorganisms that cause the infection include Chlamydia trachomatis, Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermis, Esterichia coli, Neisseria gonorrhea, other gram-negative bacteria and Herpes Simplex Virus. Neonatal Conjunctivitis can be caused not only by bacteria but also by chemical agents and viral agents. Definitive laboratory testing is required for proper diagnosis and identification of the causative organism. However, prophylactic treatment could be used to reduce the incidence of neonatal conjunctivitis this includes the use of silver nitrate that could prevent any infections in the neonate.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/12330

Factor Driving Neonatal Conjunctivitis Therapeutics

Increasing birth rate across the world drives the growth of the neonatal conjunctivitis therapeutics market. Furthermore, the increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases in particular neonatal conjunctivitis also drives the growth of the market. Increased awareness and screening of pregnant females for sexually transmitted diseases increases the treatment and precaution rate for neonatal conjunctivitis there by driving the growth of the neonatal conjunctivitis therapeutics market. Increasing R&D investments in new drug development is also fueling the growth of the neonatal conjunctivitis therapeutics market.

Neonatal Conjunctivitis Therapeutics

Chemically induced neonatal conjunctivitis generally recovers on its own and thus does not require any treatment. Given the high incidence of neonatal conjunctivitis, especially with Chlamydia conjunctivitis, systemic therapy is generally opted in such cases. A 14 day course of erythromycin is prescribed to most patients. Although macrolide antibiotics such as azithromycin, clarithromycin and roxithromycin may be more affective in cases of infection with Chlamydia, they are not well studied in neonatal conjunctivitis. Gonococcal conjunctivitis in neonates can be treated with ceftriaxone that is administered either intramuscularly or intravenously. Herpetic conjunctivitis in neonates can be treated using topical trifluridine solution.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/12330

Regional Market Outlook

Globally, the neonatal conjunctivitis therapeutic market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market for neonatal conjunctivitis therapeutics. High prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases and increasing awareness about neonatal conjunctivitis are some of the driving factors for the growth of the market in North America. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate since the region is a highly lucrative market for neonatal conjunctivitis therapeutics. This is also due to the prevalence of infection and poor hygiene conditions in the developing countries.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the key participants in the non-union fractures market are Merck & Co. Inc., Akorn Inc, Pfizer, Bayer AG, and others.

Market Segmentation:

By Treatment Administration

Oral

Topical

Intramuscular and intravenous

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

E-Commerce

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

View Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/pharmaceuticals-healthcare-and-medical-devices/12330/neonatal-conjunctivitis-therapeutics-global-market-research-reports

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]