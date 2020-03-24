Neonatal Care Equipment Market Study on Recent Development by GE Healthcare (U.K.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) and Medtronic plc (Ireland) Key Players

“New Study on Neonatal Care Equipment Market Development Dominated by Novel Neonatal incubators, rising incidence of neonatal hypothermia, and increasing number of NICU admissions.”

Fetal and neonatal care equipment market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Factors like large number of preterm and low-weight births, inflow of technologically advanced products, & growing initiatives by public and private organizations for improving neonatal care in this region are key factors driving growth of fetal and neonatal care equipment market in Asia-Pacific countries are driving growth of market in the APAC region.

The global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is projected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2023 from USD 6.4 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as rise in number of preterm and low-weights birth infants, growing number of NICU admissions, and increased awareness of neonatal and fetal care across developing nations are expected to propel the growth of this market.

The fetal and neonatal care equipment market in the APAC is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Report studies neonatal care equipment market based on product and region. Report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, & challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates opportunities and challenges in market for stakeholders & provides details of competitive landscape for market leaders. Report studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, & contributions to total market.

The major factor driving the growth of this segment is the rising incidence of neonatal hypothermia. The large share of the Incubators segment can be attributed to Hypothermia is common in infants born at hospitals (annual prevalence range 32% to 85%) and homes (annual prevalence range 11% to 92%), even in tropical environments (source: BMC Medicine 2013), and is among the reasons for neonatal mortality.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 31%, Tier 2 – 49%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-level – 28%, Director-level – 19%, and Others – 53%

By Region: North America – 31%, Europe – 33%, APAC – 19%, and RoW – 17%

Several companies such as GE Healthcare (U.K.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), and Masimo Corporation (U.S.) are investing in high-growth markets to gain significant profits and increase their share in the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers are, Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on fetal care equipment and neonatal care equipment offered by the top 10 players in the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market. The report analyzes the fetal and neonatal care equipment market by product and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report analyzes the markets for various fetal and neonatal care equipment across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market.Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and recent developments of the leading players in the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market.