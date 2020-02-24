Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market to Become Worth US$ 6,754 Mn by 2026

Global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market – Snapshot

Negative pressure wound therapy includes the use and application of negative pressure on the surface of the wound bed to create a positive pressure in order to heal the wound. The global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market was valued at US$ 2,985 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 6,754 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2026.

Rise in prevalence of chronic and acute wounds is anticipated to drive the global market. Additionally, favorable reimbursement for NPWT procedure and increase in awareness about pressure ulcers are expected to augment the global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market. Moreover, inclination toward minimally invasive procedures is likely to propel the market across the globe. Furthermore, high cost of NPWT products and available alternative treatment are key factors that are anticipated to restrain the market. Despite being on the market in Europe for over fifteen years and backed up by clinical and economic studies do have a dedicated reimbursement for NPWT in the inpatient sector.

Request A Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1718

In terms of product, the global NPWT devices market has been cateNegative Pressure Wound Therapy Marketgorized into single-use NPWT devices and conventional NPWT devices. The utilizations of the single-use NPWT devices segment gives the potential to improve service delivery in patients with complicated diabetic foot Ulcers and pressure ulcers. The conventional NPWT devices segment dominated the market in 2017, due to a rise in the prevalence of chronic and acute wounds. Based on application, the market has been classified into diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, burn wounds, surgical wounds, and others. Due to Increase in the prevalence of chronic and acute wounds is anticipated to drive the market.

In terms of region, the global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a major share of the global market in 2017. The market in North America is driven by the presence of key players and high rate of adoption of technologies in the region. Additionally, a rise in the prevalence of chronic and acute wounds is likely to propel the market in the region. The increase in the geriatric population in the U.S. and the increasing incidence of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity, the prevalence of chronic wounds, and the associated burdens, can enhance the market growth. The market in Europe is driven by an increase in the prevalence of surgical wounds. In Germany, approximately 1% to 2% people suffer from kidney diabetic foot ulcers and surgical wounds every year. The market in Asia Pacific is expanding due to an increase in the prevalence of surgical wounds in the region.

Request Brochure of Report:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1718

The global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market is highly fragment, due to the presence of a large number of players. Major players operating in the global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market include SMITH AND NEPHEW, KCI (ACELITY), Cardinal Health, PAUL HARTMANN, ConvaTec Inc., DeRoyal, Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc., Medela, Inc. ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Talley Group Ltd, and Lohmann & Rauscher.

Increase in trend of mergers & acquisitions and product approvals & launches in developing countries is expected to boost the global negative-pressure wound therapy devices market during the forecast period. In April 2011, SMITH AND NEPHEW launched a single-use NPWT device named PICOS. This acquisition enabled the company to strengthen its wound management portfolio. Additionally, this acquisition provides growth in core part of business. This product approval enabled the company to enhance its product portfolio globally.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/