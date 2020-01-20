Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 2.9 Bn by 2020

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) is an advance wound care therapy that applies sub-atmospheric or negative pressure to a wound in a closed drainage system. NPWT devices uses an electrical as well as a mechanical suction pump to continuously or intermittently convey negative pressure through connecting tubes to specially designed wound dressings kits that include resilient foam and gauze dressings and thereby promote faster wound healing. NPWT promotes wound healing by reducing edema, by stimulating granulation tissue and cell proliferation as well as by increasing blood circulation. NPWT systems can be used for the treatment of surgical wounds, traumatic wounds, chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers and venous stasis ulcers as well as pressure sores. NPWT systems are segmented on the basis of type of devices into conventional NPWT systems and single use NPWT systems. Further, conventional NPWT systems are bifurcated on the basis of disposables into canisters, pumps and dressing kits. In addition, NPWT systems can also be used for the treatment of injuries associated with burns and meshed skin grafts.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/negative-pressure-wound-therapy.html

The primary factors contributing to the growth of this market are globally increasing geriatric population; as well as increasing incidence and prevalence rate of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes leading to rise in chronic wounds. Moreover, high awareness about advance wound care devices and patient preference for the treatment with minimum side-effects are also driving the growth of this market.

In products segment, conventional NPWT systems account for the largest market segment while, single use NPWT systems market segment is growing with highest CAGR of approximately17 % during forecast period from 2014 to 2020. NPWT market is witnessing a paradigm shift from usage of conventional NPWT systems towards single use NPWT systems owing to preference of patients towards portable and cost effective wound care devices. This shift in preference is mainly related to convenience of patients since they try to avoid bulky and expensive conventional NPWT systems compared to portable single use NPWT systems.

Request A Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1718

In conventional NPWT disposables segment, pumps account for the largest market followed by dressing kits market and canisters market. According to a report published by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), reimbursement payments for NPWT pumps increased approximately 583% from USD 24 million to USD 164 million between 2001 and 2007. Presently, there are two major types of dressing kits used in NPWT systems: gauze based dressing kits and foam based dressing kits. Gauze dressing kits should be changed every 48 hours after the initial application of therapy and foam dressing kits should be changed every 48 hours to 72 hours after the initial application of therapy. Dressing kits market for disposables of conventional NPWT systems market is growing at a highest CAGR of approximately 10% during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. The segment is mainly driven by high demand for advanced wound dressing products such as silver dressings and hydrophobic foam dressings along with high adoption rate for NPWT devices.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1718

North America is the largest market for NPWT systems owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in patient awareness levels, favorable reimbursement policies and rapidly aging population. Europe accounts for the second largest market for NPWT systems due to high incidence rate of transit accidents and increased prevalence of chronic wounds. However, rise in healthcare expenditure and unstable economic conditions have led to a sluggish growth in the global NPWT market. Asia Pacific is expected to foresee the highest growth due to strong economic developments, supportive government policies coupled with high demand for technologically advanced wound care products.

ConvaTec, Inc., Devon Medical, Inc., Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Prospera Technologies LLC, Smith & Nephew plc and Spiracur, Inc. are major companies leading the NPWT systems market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com