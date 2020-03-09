Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by Surgical, Traumatic Wounds, Ulcers and Burns for Hospitals and Homecare Applications to 2023

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Study on Emerging Technologies Overview by Top Industry Executives CEOs, Vice Presidents and Sales Directors, Business Managers and Scientists. Growth and Forecast.

Negative pressure wound therapy market dominated by North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is expected to command largest share of NPWT devices market. Large share of this market segment can be attributed to increasing incidence of chronic wounds and diabetes & rising geriatric population. In addition to this, favorable reimbursement scenario in the region is expected to increase the adoption of NPWT devices.

The negative pressure wound therapy market is expected to reach USD 2.72 billion by 2023 from USD 2.01 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.2%. The conventional segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global NPWT devices market in 2018. This segment is driven by the ability of conventional NPWT systems to manage severe wound exudates.

Geographically, the negative pressure wound therapy market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region can be attributed to the developing healthcare infrastructure, rising burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes, and the launch of supportive government initiatives to prevent surgical site infections.

Negative pressure wound therapy market is segmented into surgical and traumatic wounds, ulcers, and burns. Ulcer segment is sub segmented into pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, & other ulcers. Surgical and traumatic wounds segment is expected to hold largest share of wound type segment in 2018 due to growing prevalence of surgical & traumatic wounds & increasing spending on chronic and surgical wounds.

Key players in Negative pressure wound therapy devices market are Acelity (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Cardinal Health (US), ConvaTec (UK), and DeRoyal (US), Lohmann & Rauscher (German), Talley Group (UK), Medela (Switzerland), and Genadyne (US).

The report analyses the NPWT devices market by product type, wound type, end user, and region. Apart from a comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years. The opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Negative pressure wound therapy market is segmented by product type, wound type, end user, and region. By product type, the NPWT devices market is categorized into conventional NPWT devices, single-use NPWT devices, and accessories. Growing prevalence of diabetes, increasing spending on chronic and surgical wounds, government initiatives to prevent SSIs, and high rate of cesarean sections in elderly mothers leading to increasing post-operative use of NPWT devices are some of the factors expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

