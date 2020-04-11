Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market: Analysis, Overview, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

The negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market is expected to be around 4 billion by 2025,due to increased awareness in the developing countries regarding advanced wound care and highly unmet medical needs in these regions. Preference by patients for treatments with minimum side effects and advantages of NPWT (including reduced hospital stay, decreased chances of infections, and lower rate of hospital mortality in patients) are driving the NPWT market.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Conventional NPWT devices dominated the overall market in 2016. Availability of favorable reimbursement policies and applicability of these devices for major wounds with greater depth are the key factors contributing to the growth of conventional NPWT devices market. Single use NPWT devices are expected to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, due to rise in adoption of single use NPWT devices in homecare settings and cost-effectiveness of these devices.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) segment accounted for the largest share of global NPWT market in 2016, due to rising prevalence of chronic ulcers such as DFU; whereas surgical wounds market is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

Hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the major share of the overall market in 2016, due to increased focus of hospitals and clinics on providing advanced wound care services andtheir investments towards training and development of healthcare staffs.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America dominated the global market in 2016. Rising applications and increased adoption of target therapy are the key factors driving the market growth in this region. This has considerably reduced the duration of hospital stay for patients. Australian market exhibits high potential for growth over the forecast period, due toincreasing cases of chronic wounds along with rise in the geriatric population in this country. Also, increase in healthcare spending by Australians will be further contributing to the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Key players are highly focused on the development of innovative products and strategic acquisitions to ensure theirpositions in the market at global level. The single use NPWT system PICO (Smith & Nephew) and V.A.C technology (Acelity) are few examples of recent technological advancements in the market. The key players operating in the NPWT market are Acelity L.P. Inc., Talley Group Limited, Devon Medical, Cardinal Health, Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Prospera Technologies LLC, Smith & Nephew plc, ConvaTec Inc., Wondermed Ltd., and Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG.

Market Opportunities

The advantages of NPWT in chronic diseases such as diabetes mellitus and rising cases of casualties caused due to accidents ensure a positive scope for future market growth. Technological innovations to develop cost effective disposable NPWT devices will further accelerate the market growth. Rising cases of traumatic events such as exposure to fire related traumas in developing countries will also contribute to the market growth.

NPWT Market Segmentation

By Product:

Conventional NPWT

Single use NPWT

By Application:

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Burn Wounds

Others

By End User:

Hospitals&Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

