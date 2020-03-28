Needle Free Injection Systems Market Analysis Report 2019 With PharmaJet, Valeritas, Crossject, AMICO Group, Portal Instruments, & More

Get Free Sample Analysis of This Market Information: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-needle-free-injection-systems-market
The technology is extensively used in the pharma industry. It has become famous in the emerging countries for its wide used in mass immunization activities, bypassing the chances of needle stick injuries and avoiding other difficulties that are arising due to the multiple use of single needle. Key players making strategic developments, the launches of various new product and approvals have been taken in the needle-free injection systems market. Some of the major players operating in the market are
- Antares Pharma
- Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc
- PharmaJet
- Bioject Medical Technologies Inc
- Medical International Technology, Inc
- INJEX Pharma AG
- National Medical Products Co. Ltd.
- Valeritas, Inc
- InsuJet™
- PenJet®
- Crossject
- Portal Instruments
- Amico Group
- BD
- InsuJet
- Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies Limited
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- MedImmune
- Mystic Pharmaceuticals
- OptiNose US
- Zogenix, Inc
- D’Antonio Consultants International, Inc.
- others
The global needle free injection systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.
Segmentations:
- The global needle free injection systems market is segmented on the basis of
- Type
- Product
- Technology
- Usability
- Site Of Delivery
- Application
- Geography
- Based on type, the market is segmented into
- Liquid-based needle-free injectors
- Projectile/depot-based needle-free injectors
- Powder-based needle free injectors
- Based on the product, the market is segmented into
- Fillable needle-free injectors
- Prefilled needle-free injectors
- On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into
- Jet-based needle-free injectors
- Spring-based needle-free injectors
- Laser-powered needle-free injectors
- Vibration-based needle-free injectors
- On the basis of usability, the market is segmented into
- Disposable Needle-Free Injectors
- Reusable Needle-Free Injectors
- On the basis of site of delivery, the market is segmented into
- Subcutaneous Injectors
- Intramuscular Injectors
- Intradermal Injectors
- On the basis of application, the market is segmented into
- Vaccine Delivery
- Insulin Delivery
- Oncology
- Pain Management
- Other Applications
- Based on geography the global needle free injection systems market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Widespread presence of chronic disease
- Increased rate of communicable disease due to needle stick injuries
- Growth in demand for biosimilars and vaccination
- Benefits of drug delivery technology
- self-administered drug delivery devices requires adequate knowledge
- Avoiding complications of using single needles
- Extensively used in the developing countries
- Growth in demand for self-injection devices
- Eliminate of the needle phobia
- Rising demand in specific trends and demographics
- Huge developmental costs
- Developments of new designs
- Stringent regulations associated with such devices
