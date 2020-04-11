Needle Coke Market Research, High Players, Segments, Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Worth Chain 2019- 2025

Needle Coke Market Forecast 2019-2025 research report is a professional and in-depth research on the current state of the Needle Coke Industry. In this Needle Coke market report includes Definitions, Classification, Applications, Technology, Manufactures, Sourcing Strategy and Chain Structure are also given. It also presents the Company Profile, Product Specifications, Price, Gross Margin, Market Shares, Production Value and detailed Contact Information of each manufacturer.

Instantaneous of Needle Coke Market: Needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material. With low electrical resistance, strong shock resistance and good anti-oxidation ability, it can be widely used in ultra-high graphite electrode, nuclear reactor deceleration materials and LIB anode materials. According to different raw material, needle coke can be classified as coal-based and petroleum-based.According to the raw material difference, needle coke is divided into petroleum-based and coal-based. Phillips 66 is the biggest manufacturer of petroleum-based needle coke with the capacity recording 370 K MT. Sale of Phillips 66 was 313 K MT in 2016. C-Chem is the biggest manufacturer of coal-based needle coke, the capacity of the company has been reached 180 K MT in 2016, with sales of 161 K MT. In 2017, C-Chem sold its China factory to Fangda Carbon.The needle coke industry is held by UK, USA and Japanese companies. In 2017, Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region, with the consumption amount of 436 K MT. North America is the second largest consumption region, which have two suppliers including Phillips 66 and Seadrift Coke. Major suppliers in Japan include C-Chem, JX Group, Sumitomo Corporation and Mitsubishi Chemical. China also produces needle coke. Limited by environment pressure, most of China suppliers produce little needle coke. CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical is an important supplier in China, which sold 50% of its products; another 50% is consumed by itself.Global Needle Coke market size will increase to 4640 Million US$ by 2025, from 3240 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Needle Coke.

Get Free Sample PDF (including TOC, Tables and Figures) of Needle Coke Market@ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1917646

Needle Coke Market Competition by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

Needle Coke Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers, Needle Coke Market by Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers, Revenue and Share by Manufacturers, Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type, Market Competitive Situation and Trends, Market Concentration Rate

Needle Coke market competition by top manufacturers, with production, revenue (value), price and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Phillips 66

C-Chem

Seadrift Coke

JXTG Holdings

Sumitomo Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical

Indian Oil Company

Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical

Fangda Carbon

Shanxi Jinzhou Group

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

Shandong Yida New Material

Sinosteel

Market Segment by Type, Needle Coke market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Petroleum-Based

Coal-Based

Market Segment by Applications, Needle Coke market report focuses on the position and outlook for major applications/end users:

Graphite Electrode

Special Carbon Material

Others

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1917646

This Needle Coke Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following questions

How the Needle Coke market has performed over the past few years?

What have been the challenges for Needle Coke market participants and how did they overcome them?

and how did they overcome them? How has the technology landscape evolved over the past years?

over the past years? How the competitors have performed and what have been their growth strategies ?

? What is the Needle Coke market potential expected to look like in near future across the globe?

How to sustain and grow Needle Coke market share?

Needle Coke market share? What should be the future course of action?

Where do I currently stand?

Which are the segments, factors, regions offering promising growth potential?

offering promising growth potential? What are the trends in the Needle Coke market and am I ready for them?

To Get Discount of Needle Coke Market: https://www.researchmoz.us/global-needle-coke-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-report.html

Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Browse More Reports Visit @ https://bit.ly/2Sepby2