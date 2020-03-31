Needle Coke Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities 2025

Needle Coke Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Needle Coke industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Needle Coke market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Intellectual of Needle Coke Market: Needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material. With low electrical resistance, strong shock resistance and good anti-oxidation ability, it can be widely used in ultra-high graphite electrode, nuclear reactor deceleration materials and LIB anode materials. According to different raw material, needle coke can be classified as coal-based and petroleum-based.According to the raw material difference, needle coke is divided into petroleum-based and coal-based. Phillips 66 is the biggest manufacturer of petroleum-based needle coke with the capacity recording 370 K MT. Sale of Phillips 66 was 313 K MT in 2016. C-Chem is the biggest manufacturer of coal-based needle coke, the capacity of the company has been reached 180 K MT in 2016, with sales of 161 K MT. In 2017, C-Chem sold its China factory to Fangda Carbon.The needle coke industry is held by UK, USA and Japanese companies. In 2017, Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region, with the consumption amount of 436 K MT. North America is the second largest consumption region, which have two suppliers including Phillips 66 and Seadrift Coke. Major suppliers in Japan include C-Chem, JX Group, Sumitomo Corporation and Mitsubishi Chemical. China also produces needle coke. Limited by environment pressure, most of China suppliers produce little needle coke. CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical is an important supplier in China, which sold 50% of its products; another 50% is consumed by itself.Global Needle Coke market size will increase to 4640 Million US$ by 2025, from 3240 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Needle Coke.

Needle Coke Market Competition by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

Needle Coke Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers, Needle Coke Market by Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers, Revenue and Share by Manufacturers, Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type, Market Competitive Situation and Trends, Market Concentration Rate

Needle Coke market competition by top manufacturers, with manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Phillips 66

C-Chem

Seadrift Coke

JXTG Holdings

Sumitomo Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical

Indian Oil Company

Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical

Fangda Carbon

Shanxi Jinzhou Group

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

Shandong Yida New Material

Sinosteel

Based on Product Type, Needle Coke market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Petroleum-Based

Coal-Based

Based on end users/applications, Needle Coke market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Graphite Electrode

Special Carbon Material

Others

The Key Insights Data of Needle Coke Market is Available in This Report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Needle Coke market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

of the Needle Coke market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current Needle Coke market dynamics is also carried out.

is also carried out. The report provides a basic overview of the market including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value , and 2013-2019 market shares for key vendors.

, and 2013-2019 market shares for key vendors. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

for the competitive landscape analysis. The report estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Needle Coke market.

of Needle Coke market. The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Needle Coke Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

