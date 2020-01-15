Need to Get Deeper Business Insights leading to Booming Business intelligence managed service market

Business Intelligence or BI managed service refers to various technologies, applications and practices that are used for managing large volume of business data. This data help in the decision making process. Reporting, analytics, process mining, complex event processing, data mining, business performance management are some of the common application of business intelligence managed service.

The dependency of business over business intelligence managed tools and applications is expected to gain prominence over the next decade. This is because it has become a crucial decision making tool across organizations. It helps organizations to make business strategies based on real time data monitoring.

Business intelligence involves analyzing enterprise data for hidden trends and patterns to track the business performance and help business users make better decisions using real time data. Growing adoption of data driven decision making and big data are two strong factors bolstering the global business intelligence market.

The advent of cloud technology has increased the accessibility of business applications. It allows business leaders and mangers to access data from remote locations. This has increased the adoptability of business intelligence in different business units.

Apart from this, business intelligence managed service market offers better cognizance into customer behavior, better quality of information, In addition, it also help in pre estimation of threats and opportunities, enhanced communication, quick response, supply chain operations, reduced equipment downtime, and others.

Along with this, the market for business intelligence managed services is growing rapidly because of the transition of business from traditional business techniques to advanced technology based techniques.

The ability of BI to handle managed as well as unmanaged data efficiently is expected to increase the demand of BI in business application. It is very hectic and tedious for a businesses to manage unstructured data. This is because unlike structured data, unstructured cannot be displayed in rows and columns, thus making it complex for processing and analysis.

