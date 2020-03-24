Rock drills are everyday tools to create short holes up to 20 feet. The tool penetrates and breaks the rock surface and then expands the breakage by repeated percussion along with rotation. It is designed in such a way that it can break even the hardest materials created by nature. Rock drills are an ideal choice for various tasks across lime mines, quarries, construction, drilling, and civil engineering work. Technological advancements have resulted in greater use of rock drills in underground tunnel construction. Technologies enable easy access to construction in any terrain. High drilling capacity and low maintenance cost of rock drills are two of their distinctive features which can help them standout in the industry.

The rock drilling market is anticipated to rise due to rapid advancement in technology. Development of technology has enabled drilling and tunneling at the most dangerous areas. Also, monitoring devices such as sensors and monitors enable the smooth functioning of the drilling and tunneling process, thus increasing the demand for rock drilling equipment. Latest technology in the tunneling process and latest trends of dismantling tunnels opens the door for opportunities in the coming years. However, need for timely maintenance could be a restraint for the rock drilling market. Slowdown in economic growth also has some impact on the market. Providing more customer-friendly products at an economical rate is a major challenge.

The rock drilling market is segmented on the basis of product type, size, function, application, and geography. Based on product type, the rock drilling market can be segmented into dry type rock drill, and wet type rock drill. Dry type rock drill has air flushed and is used for a variety of surface drilling applications in quarries and construction sites. Wet type rock drill is lightweight, reliable, and economical, and is mostly used for underground applications. Based on the size of the product, the rock drilling market can be segmented as medium-sized, large-sized, and heavy-sized. In terms of function, the rock drilling market can be segmented as manual and automated. Manual drilling equipment is lightweight and handled by the drillers and used in small operations where, due to the size, other machinery cannot be used or its cost is not justified. Automated drilling equipment is fixed on the rigs with which the machinist can control drilling parameters from a relaxed position. Based on application, the rock drilling market is segmented into mining and construction. Rock drilling in mining is used to perform open cut excavation to support activities such as construction of mining corridors for the ore, supporting the mining tunnels and construction of roads, and other infrastructure required at mining sites. Drilling methods used in construction are excavation of foundations of buildings and excavation of road cuttings, piling, micro piling and underpinning. Rock drills are also used for marble-granites industries. The rock drilling market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America based on region. Several vendors in Asia Pacific also compete with international vendors on pricing. China dominates the region due to its enormous population and manufacturing-based economy, which makes it an ideal market for tunneling and rock drill equipment.

The rock drilling market is largely dominated by established players having a presence across the globe. Some of the key players in the rock drilling market include TEIRockDrills, FERRI srl, Haryson Engineering Co, Traxxon, GILL ROCK DRILL CO. INC., Haryrock Engineering Pvt. Ltd, Bull Rock Drills Private Limited, Rockmore International, Furukawa Rock Drill USA, and Robit Plc. The rock drilling market is highly fragmented. Major global vendors of the industry are expanding their business units, and investing heavily in the development of next generation products.