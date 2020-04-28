Near-Patient Molecular Solutions Market Trends, Challenges And Growth Drivers Analysis 2026 | Abbott Laboratories, Inc. Roche Diagnostics Limited

Innovations in healthcare technologies, including smartphone apps, wearable devices, lab-on-a chip, biosensors all of which offer easy link to the patient quickly becoming part of the transformation of the healthcare landscape. The driving concept in support of point of care diagnostic is to bring testing closer to the patient and provide results appropriately and quickly. This is different technique than earlier used where all the tests were performed in the laboratory.Point of care testing has extensive application base that includes, oncology, hematology, endocrinology, prenatal testing and near patient testing in infectious disease management. Most substantial progress have taken place in the fields of oncology point of care molecular tests and infectious diseases.Rapid flu testing is a leading application for point of care platforms.

Near-Patient Molecular SolutionsMarket: Drivers and Restraints

Factors, such as the increasing incidences of diseases such as cardiac diseases and diabetes in developing countries, increase in the usage of home-based point of care devices, and advancement in technology with demand for development of faster and easy to use devices are energizing the point of care diagnostic market. Rising demand for home healthcare facility and the increment in population of elderly patients with multiple chronic conditions is expected to drive point of care diagnostics market over the forecast period. In light of the many factors increasing the demand for point of care diagnosis, manufacturing companies are pushing the envelope to make point of care devices faster, easier, and more reliable. Shortage of skilled-staff, especially in the field of diagnostics, are expected to restrain the market growth for point of care diagnostic.

Near-Patient Molecular SolutionsMarket: Segmentation

The global near patient molecular solution market is classified on the basis of technology, product type and end user.

Based on technology, the global near patient molecular solution market is segmented into the following:

PCR-based

Genetic sequencing based

Hybridization-based

Microarray-based

Based on product type, the global near patient molecular solution market is segmented into the following:

Infectious diseases testing kits

Cardio metabolic monitoring kits

Pregnancy and fertility

Coagulation monitoring kits

Hematology testing kits

Urinalysis testing kits

Glucose monitoring kits

Drugs-of-abuse testing kits

Testing kits

Fecal occult testing kits

Tumor/cancer markers

Cholesterol test strips

Other products

Based on end user, the global near patient molecular solution market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Homecare

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Near-Patient Molecular SolutionsMarket: Overview

Although the market of near patient diagnostic is less, but it is expected to grow over forecast period according to new healthcare analysis. It has been observed that near patient molecular solutions have witnessed higher penetration in medical system market though they facilitate better antimicrobial treatment. Point of care products for diagnosis of tuberculosis (TB), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis, malaria and other infectious diseases are supposed to achieve substantial growth in emerging markets. Manycompanies are developing molecular diagnostic platforms and assays that are designed to for near-patient. The initial focus of most of the medical devices companies is on infectious disease testing.

Near-Patient Molecular SolutionsMarket: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global near patient molecular solution market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global market for near patient molecular solution due to good reimbursement policies for diagnostic procedures and number of clinical studies investigating the efficiency. After North America this market is followed by Europe due to increase demand for near patient testing growth over. Asia Pacific region is expected to perceive a significantly faster growth over the forecast period due to a lower availability of hi-tech central laboratory testing facilities.Increasing number of local players providing near patient testing in countries such as China is expected to boost the market growth in APEJ region.

Near-Patient Molecular SolutionsMarket: Key Players

Some of the key players in the market of near patient molecular solution are Abbott Laboratories, Inc. Roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Alere Inc., PTS Diagnostics and Nova Biomedical. Other prominent player in near patient molecular solution market are Bayer Healthcare, BioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cepheid, Danaher Corporation.