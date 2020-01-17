Near Infrared Imaging Market to Grow at 14.6% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 822 Million by 2023

Click Here for Download Free PDF Brochure of Near Infrared Imaging Market Report Now at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=503638 .

Report provides a basic overview of near-infrared imaging market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Near-infrared imaging market analysis is provided for international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, & key regions development status. Growth of this market is driven by increasing number of surgical procedures globally and the advantages of NIR imaging over conventional visualization methods.

The near-infrared imaging market is valued at an estimated USD 416 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023, to reach USD 822 million by 2023. Report analyzes the near-infrared imaging market and aims at estimating the market size and its future growth potential in various product, application, end user, and regional segments.

“Devices segment to witness higher growth in the near-infrared imaging market, by product, in 2018”.

The near-infrared imaging market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Hospitals & clinics are estimated to form the fastest-growing end-user segment in this market majorly due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and the rising number of plastic and reconstructive surgeries performed in hospitals and clinics.

The near-infrared imaging reagents market is segmented into indocyanine green (ICG) and other reagents. The indocyanine green segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to the fact that ICG is the only approved fluorescent dye for clinical use with all key products such as SPY elite, PINPOINT, and SPY-PHI. Also, ICG is cost-effective and has potentially no adverse effects.

The key players operating in the near-infrared imaging market are Stryker (US), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Leica Microsystems (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Fluoptics (France), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K (Japan), Quest Medical Imaging B.V. (Netherlands), Mizuho Medical Co, Ltd. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Visionsense (Israel), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), LI-COR, Inc. (US), and SurgVision (Netherlands).

North America is the major revenue generating region in the near-infrared imaging market. The near-infrared imaging market in North America is driven by the high healthcare spending, rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of target diseases, increasing number of cosmetic surgeries, and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems in the region.

The devices segment is expected to account for a larger share of the near-infrared imaging market majorly due to the rising prevalence of cancer and the increasing number of research activities on cancer. The report also includes the competitive analysis of key market players along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

