Near Infrared Imaging Market Comprehensive Study On Bruker , Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., LI-COR, Inc. , Miltenyi Biotec, MIZUHO Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., NOVADAQ Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Many More

Global Near Infrared Imaging Market By Product (Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging, Near Infrared Fluorescence & Bioluminescence Imaging Devices, Reagents), Application (In vivo Imaging, Cancer Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Research Labs, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Non- infrared imaging market is growing tremendously. For instance, with modern surgical techniques, 20 to 25% of breast cancers are still resected and ratified.

There have been tremendous technological advancements in the field of Non- infrared imaging in the last decade, For instance, non- infrared is beneficial in providing alternate solution to cure from the chronic diseases. Nowadays, its mostly applicable in all the hospitals and clinics.

Non- infrared imaging is a non- invasive imagining technique which uses infrared light between 650 and 950 nm. Non- infrared offers several hands free It is used to detect the changes happened in brain activity, diseases and injury. It is mostly applicable in measuring and visualizing both the oxygenated and deoxygenated hemoglobin concentrations.

Market Analysis:

Global Near Infrared Imaging Market is expected to reach USD 709.5 million by 2025, from USD 366.7 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

In June 2018, Bruker Launches New FT-IR R&D Spectrometer INVENIO Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) research spectrometer that allow for control to five internal detectors and covering the spectral range from far infrared to Vis/UV .

In October 2017, Novadaq Technologies Inc. launched a pinpoint invasive imaging system that designed to perform white light bronchoscopy, autofluorescence and narrow band Imaging. It is effective in detection and localization of central airways cancer through white light bronchoscopy.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global near infrared imaging market are:-

Bruker,

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.,

LI-COR Inc.,

Miltenyi Biotec,

MIZUHO Corporation,

PerkinElmer Inc.,

NOVADAQ Technologies Inc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

FLIR® Systems Inc.,

Fluke,

Sensors Unlimited,

Leonardo DRS,

Raptor Photonics,

C-THERMAL,

Opgal among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Enhancing the R&D in healthcare sector by bringing the IT solutions.

Increasing preference due to no radiation risk from infrared imaging.

Lacks of skilled individual to operate the imaging techniques.

increase in number of chronic disease

Poor power penetration hampers the near infrared technology.

Market Segmentation: Global Near Infrared Imaging Market

The global near infrared imaging market is segmented based on the:-

Product,

Application,

End User And

Geographical Segments.

Based on product market is segmented into:-

Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging,

Near Infrared Fluorescence &

Bioluminescence Imaging Devices,



On the basis of application market is segmented into:-

Cardiovascular Surgeries,

Gastrointestinal Surgeries,

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries,

Cancer Surgeries,

In Vivo Imaging others.

On the basis of end user market is segmented into:-

Hospitals,

Research Laboratories,



Based on geography the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely:-

North America &

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

