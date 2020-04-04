Navigation Map Market 2019: Segmented by Applications, End Users, Key Regions

Global Navigation Map Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Navigation Map Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Navigation is a field of study that focuses on the process of monitoring and controlling the movement of a craft or vehicle from one place to another. In addition, the rapid speed at which the automotive sector has been adopting navigation map applications for usage in self-driving cars is also instrumental in increasing the competition in the industry.

The market report pegs the global Navigation Map market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the Navigation Map market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Navigation Map market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Navigation Map status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Navigation Map development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Google

Getmapping

HERE Technologies

Intermap Technologies

LAND INFO Worldwide Mapping

MapData Services

Micello

NavInfo

TomTom International

Zenrin

AutoNavi

Apple

Collins Bartholomew

DigitalGlobe

ESRI Market size by Product –

GIS

LiDAR

Digital Orthophotography

Aerial Photography

Market size by End User/Applications –

Automotive

Military and Defense

Enterprise Solutions

Mobile Devices

Government and Public Sectors

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Navigation Map status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Navigation Map development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Navigation Map Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Navigation Map Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Navigation Map Market Size

2.2 Navigation Map Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Navigation Map Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Navigation Map Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Navigation Map Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Navigation Map Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Navigation Map Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Navigation Map Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Navigation Map Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Navigation Map Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Navigation Map Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Navigation Map Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Navigation Map Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Navigation Map are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

