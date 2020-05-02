Natural Surfactants Market Overview, with Recent Technologies, Applications, Growth, Insights and Status 2024

Surfactants synthesized from natural raw materials are referred to as natural surfactants. These are the surfactants taken directly from natural source such as plants, animals, or by using separation procedures including extraction, precipitation, and distillation. Some of the examples of these surfactants are fatty acid ester of sugars, fatty acid ester, and amines of amino acids.

The nonionic product type segment is expected to hold the largest share in the natural surfactants market in the coming years. This can be attributed to its superior qualities, over other types, including stability, not get easily affected by strong electrolytes and acid base. Along with that, it shares a good compatibility with cationic, anionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

On the basis of application, the natural surfactants market is categorized into detergents, personal care, textile, industrial and institutional cleaning, elastomers and plastics, oilfield chemicals, crop protection, food and beverage, and others. The personal care application category is expected to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. The changing consumer lifestyle and awareness regarding the use of natural products on their skin instead of harmful chemicals is expected to drive the market growth. Along with that, the introduction of stringent rules and regulations regarding the use of toxic chemicals in personal care and other applications is also contributing towards the market growth.

The major growth driver identified in the natural surfactants market is the increasing demand of personal care products such as fabric softeners, shampoos, and body wash. The demand for these non-toxic and highly biodegradable products is increasing due to the rising concerns regarding environmental protection. Also, increasing consumer awareness regarding the use of bio-based ingredients is further propelling the market growth.

The APAC is expected to register the fastest growth in the natural surfactants market. This can be attributed to the increasing population in the region, which is driving the demand of the product for various applications in the region. Countries such as India and China are expected to be the major contributor in the market growth, due to the increasing demand of grooming products from young population.

Stringent rules and regarding by government in various regions and countries is identified as main restraints in the natural surfactants market. This is so because several manufacturers develop newer products to be competitive in the market, however compliance with the regulatory mandates for every product is time-consuming and costly. This restricts the entrance of new player, thus hindering the market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the global natural surfactants market are DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Stepan Company, Croda International Plc, Kao Corporation, Sasol, Akzo Nobel N.V., Huntsman International LLC, and Solvay SA.

