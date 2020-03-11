Natural Source Vitamin E Market Highly Favorable to the Growth Rate by 2024

Natural Source Vitamin E Market: Snapshot

The global natural source vitamin E market is driven by an increased awareness among consumers about health and intake of necessary vitamins and minerals. The growing disposable income is increasing the affordability of products and this is also propelling the demand for natural source vitamin E. Amidst the market’s struggle due to declining supplies of deodorized distillates, a key raw material used for manufacturing natural Vitamin E, the market will expand at a12.8% CAGR from 2016 to 2024, states Transparency Market Research (TMR). With sustainable demand from the wealthy or well-to-do customer base, the market is estimated to be worth US$2,251.7 mn by 2024.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1845



Tocopherols to Beat Tocotrienol in Terms of Demand

There are two variants of natural source vitamin E available in the market: tocopherol and tocotrienol. Of these, tocopherol is expected to lead in terms of demand as well as in terms of being the highest revenue contributor. The tocopherol segment accounted for 65% of the market back in 2015. High use in dietary supplements is a key reason for the growing demand for tocopherol. As tocotrienols are difficult to absorb during digestion and are also poorly distributed to blood cells, their demand will is low. Moreover, they are rapidly metabolized and eliminated from the body. Thus, its application is limited to cosmetics, where it is used for anti-aging creams. Therefore, tocotrienols occupies a significantly lower share as compared to tocopherol in the natural source vitamin E market.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Lucrative Market for Natural Source Vitamin E

The market for natural source vitamin E is flourishing in Europe and North America. The market for natural source vitamin E market in North America was accounted for over 40% in 2015 and 26% in Europe. The growing awareness about having a healthy lifestyle and the increasing realization of the importance of nutrients by making use of supplements are both driving the natural source vitamin E market in these two regions. The presence of excellent distribution channels will also ensure the growth of the market in Europe and North America. The increasing affordability of natural source vitamin E on account of increasing disposable income in developing nations of Asia Pacific is helping the market in APAC to grow. It is estimated that during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024, the Asia Pacific natural source vitamin E market will expand at a 13.3% CAGR. China will be a lucrative market in Asia Pacific region for natural source vitamin E.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/natural-source-vitamin-e-market.html



Dietary Supplements to Lead in Terms of Application Segment

The applications for natural source vitamin E include dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverage, and animal feed. Of these, the dietary supplements segment not only led in the past but will also witness growth in the coming years on account of the promise supplements hold in preventing chronic diseases or of the promise of longevity. The expansion of distribution chains will also aid the demand for vitamin E-based dietary supplements such as energy drinks, tablets, and capsules.