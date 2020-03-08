Natural Gas Pipelines Market – Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2025: ABB, GE Oil & Gas, Saipem, Technip, Inter Pipeline, Bharat Petroleum

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Natural Gas Pipelines Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
Natural Gas Pipelines Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Natural Gas Pipelines industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Natural Gas Pipelines market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.
In 2018, the global Natural Gas Pipelines market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Natural Gas Pipelines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Natural Gas Pipelines development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
BP
Enterprise Product Partners
GE Oil & Gas
Saipem
Technip
Inter Pipeline
Bharat Petroleum
Cairn
Caspian Pipeline Consortium
China National Petroleum Corporation
Rockwell Automation
MOL Group
Saudi Aramco
Sunoco
Valero Energy
Aker Solutions
Bechtel
Daewoo Engineering & Construction
Hyundai Heavy Engineering
Mott Macdonald
Tecnicas Reunidas
Worley Parson
FMC Technologies
Infosys
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Service Providers
Pipeline Operators
Pipeline Contractors
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Natural Gas Pipelines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Natural Gas Pipelines development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
