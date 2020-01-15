Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Demand, Executive Summary, Size, Production, and Overview Until 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Natural gas liquids namely propane, ethane, pentane plus, and butanes, among others are separated from the natural gas as liquids, through various procedures. These products are a good source of energy and is increasingly used in portable stoves, motor vehicles, laundries and other application areas.

This report presents the worldwide Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ExxonMobil Corp.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.

BP Plc

Range Resources Corp.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

SM Energy

ConocoPhillips Company

Swift Energy Company

Statoil ASA

Linn Energy LLC

Chevron Corp.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Alkcon Corp.

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Breakdown Data by Type

Propane

Ethane

Isobutene

Others

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Breakdown Data by Application

Petrochemicals

Space Heating

Others

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

