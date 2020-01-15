Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Demand, Executive Summary, Size, Production, and Overview Until 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
Natural gas liquids namely propane, ethane, pentane plus, and butanes, among others are separated from the natural gas as liquids, through various procedures. These products are a good source of energy and is increasingly used in portable stoves, motor vehicles, laundries and other application areas.
This report presents the worldwide Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ExxonMobil Corp.
Chesapeake Energy Corp.
BP Plc
Range Resources Corp.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
SM Energy
ConocoPhillips Company
Swift Energy Company
Statoil ASA
Linn Energy LLC
Chevron Corp.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
Anadarko Petroleum Corp.
Alkcon Corp.
Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Breakdown Data by Type
Propane
Ethane
Isobutene
Others
Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Breakdown Data by Application
Petrochemicals
Space Heating
Others
Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
