Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – ExxonMobil Corp., Chesapeake Energy Corp. ,BP Plc, Range Resources Corp. , Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Forecast to 2023

Natural gas liquids namely propane, ethane, pentane plus, and butanes, among others are separated from the natural gas as liquids, through various procedures. These products are a good source of energy and is increasingly used in portable stoves, motor vehicles, laundries and other application areas.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ExxonMobil Corp.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.

BP Plc

Range Resources Corp.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

SM Energy

ConocoPhillips Company

Swift Energy Company

Statoil ASA

Linn Energy LLC

Chevron Corp.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Alkcon Corp.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Propane

Ethane

Isobutene

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Petrochemicals

Space Heating

Others

