Natural Cosmetic Color Market Segmentation, Dynamics, Market Size, Supply & Demand, Competition & Companies, Drivers, Restraints and Technology

Natural Cosmetic Color Market- Introduction

Growth in the natural products industry has led to the increasing consumer interest towards natural ingredients in food, cosmetic, and personal care products. Natural cosmetic colors are usually made using pigments found in plants, vegetables, and fruits. Products such as beet, red cabbage, beta carotene, grape juice, hibiscus fruit extract are some of the sources used for natural cosmetic color.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Natural Cosmetic Color Market Segments

Natural Cosmetic Color Market Dynamics

Natural Cosmetic Color Market Size

Natural Cosmetic Color Market Supply and Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges pertaining to Natural Cosmetic Color Market

Competition Landscape and Emerging Market Participants in Natural Cosmetic Color Market

Technology related to Production/Processing in Natural Cosmetic Color Market

Value Chain Analysis of the Natural Cosmetic Color Market

Natural Cosmetic Color Market- Notable Highlights

Leading players in the natural cosmetic color market are Loreal S.A, HARBOR S.p.A, NUXE LABORATORY, Avon Products, Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Conatural, 100% PURE, Weleda, LVMH Group, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Estée Lauder, Beiersdorf AG (Florena Cosmetic GmbH), and AVEDA CORP. Notable developments in competitive landscape of natural cosmetic color market include,

South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has issued draft amendments to regulation on natural and organic cosmetic standards. The draft notice changes name of regulation to ‘Regulation of natural cosmetics standard’. The draft also includes new standards on raw materials to be used in natural cosmetic products along with standards for labeling and advertising.

Oliveda International has announced its entrance in the US market with the launch of US Oliveda Online, featuring variety of top-selling products by the company. The company is also providing promotional offers and discounts on various products.

Natural Cosmetic Color Market Segmentation

Based on the application, the natural cosmetic color market is segmented into

Female

Male

Unisex

Based on the sales channel, the natural cosmetic color market is segmented into

Online Stores

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Store

Club Store

Wholesaler/Distributors

Natural Cosmetic Color Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Natural and Organic Cosmetic Products Driving Natural Cosmetic Color Market Growth

Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of natural cosmetics is driving the demand for natural beauty products. In response to growing customer demand for natural cosmetics, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on using colorants derived from natural sources such as plants, fruits, and vegetables. Growing interest in chemical-free cosmetic products, and rising standard of living, especially in developing economies are fueling demand for natural cosmetic products. Moreover, the trend of green cosmetics is also leading to the development of new cosmetic products using natural ingredients.

With lipstick as most widely used cosmetic product, manufacturers are focusing on producing natural lipstick using natural colorant and pigments derived from fruits, roots, seeds, and leaves, thereby, providing range of colors. Plum, beetroot, grapes, blueberry are some of the common sources used for natural cosmetic color in lipstick. In recent years, fruit pigments have gained traction as natural cosmetic color in addition to the antioxidants and vitamins found in fruit pigments.

Manufacturers Focusing on Extraction and Preservation of Active ingredients in Natural Cosmetic Colors

Manufacturers offering natural cosmetic products are increasingly focusing on extraction, and handling of natural colors using novel techniques such as microwave assisted extraction and ultrasonic assisted extraction. Along with adding natural color in cosmetic product, using technology to preserve active ingredients suitable for skincare in colorants is also one of the focus areas of manufacturers in natural cosmetic color market.

Improvement in the texture of the cosmetics using natural pigments and colors without using toxic substance and chemicals is also gaining traction in the natural cosmetic product market. Moreover, incorporation of modern technologies to cope with the safety concerns of natural colorants is also being focused on by manufacturers and researchers.

Regulations on Natural Color Additives in Cosmetics to Hamper Natural Cosmetic Color Market

Regulations on use of natural colors and pigments in the cosmetic products are challenging the growth of natural cosmetic color market. Regulatory bodies worldwide have approved list of natural and organic colors that can be used in cosmetics and personal care products. For instance, the FDA has the list of approved natural colorants for use in the cosmetics and personal care products. The natural colors are also restricted on basis of quantity and way in which these colors can be used in various natural cosmetic products.

Moreover, significant risk of adulteration of natural colors, ranging from misuse of term natural on product label to cases of chemical and microbial contamination from sources of raw materials. This is also leading to some stringent regulations and safety standards to address issues in all stages including extracting, processing, and application of colors in natural cosmetics derived from natural sources.