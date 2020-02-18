Native Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2019 Global Trends, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2025

“The Latest Research Report Native Whey Protein Ingredients Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Native whey is the undenatured, wherein the nascent structure of whey molecules is intact, version of whey. Whey is one of the two proteins present in milk and is traditionally produced as a by-product of cheese manufacturing. Native whey differs from normal whey in the sense that it is produced directly from milk through various filtration processes and not as a by-product of cheese manufacturing.

Market Dynamics of Native Whey Protein Ingredients Market:

Native whey is a relatively new whey product and is typically characterized by its high quality, complete amino acid profile and relatively safer processing. The growth of the native whey protein ingredients market is also closely tied to the increasing demand for protein and protein-enriched foods. This demand for protein-enriched foods is well demonstrated in the observable dietary-shifts across the world. This megatrend is a result of various factors, the primary of which is the increasing incidence of various lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes.

The other important factor that drives the native whey protein market is the several functional advantages it offers. Since the original structure of whey protein is undisturbed, native whey offers a complete amino acid profile with significantly high amounts of amino acids such as Leucine and Cystine. This property is very crucial as it results in a very high overall protein content (>90%). The other important properties of native whey are the high presence of immunoglobulins and its ability to be better absorbable by the intestines.

The market also faces several restraints that are closely tied to the relatively high price of native whey protein and increasing competition from plant-based proteins. The increasing consumer preference for plant-based proteins such as soy is a major drawback for the market. The high price of native whey is a major hindrance when introducing the product in new regions.

Market Segmentation of Native Whey Protein Ingredients Market:

The native whey protein ingredients market has been segmented on the basis of product form and application.

On the basis of product form, the market is segmented into concentrate and isolate forms. The major difference between these forms is the amount of whey protein they contain. The isolate form consists of a much higher protein content and as such is priced much higher and is used in applications such as clinical nutrition, supplements, and infant nutrition. The concentrate form dominates the market and is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to a high usage and relatively lower price.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into protein-enriched beverages, protein or energy bars, infant formulas, clinical nutrition, dairy, bakery, supplements, meat, and others. The supplements segment is a high growth area that is expected to perform well as awareness about the muscle-building potential of native whey products is well understood. Clinical nutrition and infant nutrition segments are also expected to show significant growth as more and more products incorporate native whey into their formulations. Dairy products is another important segment, particularly in the context of protein fortification.

Regional Outlook of Native Whey Protein Ingredients Market:

The native whey protein ingredients market in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan is covered.

The consumption of native whey, like much of the newer dairy protein products, is mostly limited to Europe and North America. These regions also house several of the major native whey producers. The popularity of native whey in the developed regions is due to the high level of product awareness, research and investment in new milk proteins. The native whey market in Asia Pacific is expected to be centered on the increasing demand for whey protein and dietary supplements.

Key Market Players in Native Whey Protein Ingredients Market:

Some of the key players in the native whey protein ingredients market include Lactalis Ingredients, Ingredia SA, Reflex Nutrition, Omega Protein Corporation (Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation), MILEI GmbH, etc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Native Whey Protein Ingredients Market Segments

Native Whey Protein Ingredients Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015- 2016

Native Whey Protein Ingredients Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Native Whey Protein Ingredients Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Native Whey Protein Ingredients Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Native Whey Protein Ingredients Market includes

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

