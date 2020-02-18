Native Starches Market Insights, Development, Opportunities and Forecast

MarketResearchReports.Biz is providing you Retail Market Research report of “Native Starches Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”.

Native starches is a carbohydrate which is obtained from cereals and tubers which is used for texturing various food products. Native starch is a fine white powder having natural taste and odor. Native starch is obtained by physical extraction, drying and purification of starch milk. Native starch have properties such as gelling and viscosity, water binding, bulking agent, feed texturization, shelf-life extension, extrusion aid, etc. Native starch is used in the preparation of dry soup mixes to control the viscosity and as a source of energy. Native starch has application in food industry, pharmaceutical industry, paper making industry, cosmetics industry etc. which has increased its demand globally. Native starch is obtained in its purest form with unaltered physical and chemical properties where in original properties are lost in modified starch.

Market Segmentation:

Native starches market is segmented on the basis of source as corn, wheat, rice, potato, cassava, and others. Corn native starch have varieties such as wild type, waxy and high amylose which are used in soups and other food applications for enhancing the taste and flavor of the food recipes. Cassava native starch is obtained in flake-shaped and irregular granules type which is used in baked products. Wheat native starch is obtained in disk shape granule form having application in cooking as a thickening agent in food sauces, desert puddings, and others.

Native starch is segmented on the basis of type of native starch such as native maize starch, native waxy maize starch, native wheat starch, native potato starch, and others. These native starches are used in soups, sauces, canned vegetables, meat products, bakery products, convenience foods, snacks and confectioneries, etc.

Native starch market is also segmented on the basis of its application in various industries such as food industry, cosmetics industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others. In food industry, it is used as a thickening agent as well as texturing the food products. Native starch is also used in confectionery, dairy and bakery products to provide consistency and texture to the final product. In cosmetics industry, native starch is used as an emulsion, decorative cosmetics or in powders. Native starch powder is a natural aesthetic which makes it useful in various cosmetics. In pharmaceutical industry, native starch is used in formulation of tablets.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the Native starches market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global native starches market while Asia Pacific is expected to show maximum growth over the forecast period. On the basis of consumption North America market is the leading market and expected to grow over the forecast period. Cosmetic industries are establishing in Western Europe which is increasing the demand for native starch various cosmetics in the region.

Market Drivers and Trends:

As a result of application of native starches in various industries such as food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry etc. is increasing demand for native starches in global market. Cosmetic industry is growing in global market and native starches is used in cosmetic hair and skin care products, which in turn increases global demand for native starches. Native starch is available in pure form which makes it popular in consumers inclining towards organic products.

Native Starches Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global native starches market include AGRANA Investment Corp., Cargill, Incorporated, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion Incorporated, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., AMYLCO Group of Companies, UNIVERSAL BIOPOLYMERS, SPAC STARCH PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD, Thai Flour Co.,Ltd., Honest Derivatives Pvt. Ltd., etc. are among these.

