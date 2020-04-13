Native Organic Cane Sugar Market – Future Growth Strategies 2025

Native Organic Cane Sugar is sugar minus the cancer causing and environmentally damaging pesticides present in conventionally grown sugarcane. Hence, the global cane sugar market has proven to be truly sustainable and is liable to be given many accolades for having built a trust in midst of the potential consumers which contributes directly in strengthening of the global native cane sugar market. Sugar has been repeatedly demonized by some health experts, as it is the monolithic cause of insulin resistance and obesity. In terms of availability, versatility, convenience, texture, price, eco-friendliness and nutrition, the best substitute for the ubiquitous white crystal sugar is the Native Organic Cane Sugar.

Native Organic Cane Sugar also called as evaporated sugar, which is the evaporated juice of the sugarcane in its whole, natural state. Only the water is removed, meaning it retains most of the Vitamins and Minerals found in raw sugarcane. It is a golden sugar that contains molasses and has a slight caramel flavor.

Market Segmentation:

Native Organic Cane Sugar market can be segmented on the basis of form, distribution channel, end user, packaging and region.

On the basis of form, Native Organic Cane Sugar market can be segmented into Confectioners Sugar and Liquid Sugar (Invert Syrup). Confectioners sugar which is made from very finely ground organic cane sugar, also known as powdered sugar or icing sugar whereas, the liquid sugar is the crystallized organic cane sugar dissolved in water.

On the basis of end user, Native Organic Cane Sugar market can be segmented into industrial and household use.

On the basis of region, Native Organic Cane Sugar market can be segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Drivers, Restraints, and Trends:

Demand for Native Organic Cane Sugar is increasing as the consumers are interested in healthy and natural products. This provides particularly interesting opportunities for the manufacturers of native, organic and ethically produced products. In comparison to overly process and highly Refined White Cane Sugar, Native Organic Cane Sugar contain some nutritional properties. When organically processed, it possess amino acids, minerals (such as Sodium, Magnesium, Calcium and Iron), and different vitamins. Also it is well known for its therapeutic properties and for this the organic cane sugar is the best to retain the nutrients and the therapeutic properties.

Organic market in Europe is becoming a mainstream business. Hence, the EU has been actively promoting organic production by developing a single harmonized standard and product logo for application in the entire EU.

The rising food innovation trends and healthy food alternatives among consumers is giving rise to organic cane sugar as a substitute to crystal refined sugar in beverages and dairy products.

Regional Outlook:

Depending on the country of origin, whole cane sugar goes by many different names including panela (Latin America), rapadura (Brazil), jaggery (India), kokuto (Japan) etc.

The Americas and Asia-Pacific are the largest producers of Native Organic Cane Sugar in the world. The Native Organic Cane Sugar Market is highly concentrated, with the top three manufactures accounting for 75% of the global native organic cane sugar trade.

Europe is the largest importer of the Native Organic Cane Sugar. European consumers are increasingly concerned with the impact of agricultural activities on the environment and looking for products with lesser environment impact. This trend has benefited the market for products with organic certification. Overall the outlook for global Native Organic Cane Sugar market is positive over the forecast period.