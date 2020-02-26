Native Advertising Market 2019 Future Trends – Nativo, Taboola, IAB Playbook, Instinctive, AdsNative, Outbrain

Native advertising, which ad executives, editorial departments, and practitioners themselves consider a bit different than the conventional advertisements, is still in its nascent phase and has a different definition for everyone involved in the field.

In very simple terms, however, native advertising can be defined as an advertisement that is designed to simulate the form and factor of the environment it is set to appear in. Like most marketing terms, native advertising is an umbrella term and is applied to a variety of digital content. In the past couple of years, native advertising has gained huge traction as the marketing world has started realizing the benefits of this innovative advertising experience.

In order to make the advertising experience less intrusive, native advertising sticks to the strategy of matching the visual design of the digital media platform that is being accessed. Native advertising principles adhere to the practice of making the advertisement content appear and feel like natural content.

The report on the native advertising market explores crucial details about the present state of the global native advertising market, complete with quantitative and qualitative data pertaining to key market segments. The report presents a thorough analytical overview of the major forces in the market that will drive demand, restraint growth, and the trends that underline consumer choices.

The immensely popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr, and Twitter were among the first adopters and marketers of native advertising. For these companies, native advertising has become one of the primary sources of revenue in the past few years. The money factor has also lured many international publishing houses in introducing new advertising platforms on their mobile and desktop sites.

One of the major factors driving the global native advertising market is the fact that these ads are less disruptive/intrusive than banner ads. Also, native advertisements fit in more lucidly on mobile devices. This factor, owing to the rising trend of mobile internet, makes native advertising logically more effective for marketers and global brands wanting to expand their consumer base. With the escalating number of smartphone users globally, the reach of native advertisements will also expand, subsequently increasing the number of companies willing to advertise through this medium. This will enhance the growth opportunities for the global native advertisement market over the report’s forecast period.