Narrowband IoT Chipset Market: Great Opportunities Available For The Vendors 2016 – 2024

The world narrowband IoT chipset market is foretold to offer a host of benefits and birth impressive use cases which could answer for the cellular IoT troubles. Vendors will be able to produce service-level agreements suitable for certain services such as those related to healthcare. Vodafone has stated that its upgrade costs could be kept low with the move to narrowband IoT. With the usage of licensed spectrum, narrowband IoT strongly competes with other low-power WAN (LPWAN) technologies such as LoRa and Sigfox. Besides this, narrowband IoT is pampered with a wider base of established vendors and telecom operators.

The global narrowband IoT chipset market could be segmented on the basis of application, device, stationing, and technology. All of the key areas of the market are broadly discussed so as to gain a deep insight into the industry.

The report on the international narrowband IoT chipset market is a profound study of the industry which presents some of the most conclusive factors deemed significant for any participant looking to cement its position.

Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market: Trends and Opportunities

The demand in the world narrowband IoT chipset market is envisaged to testify a telling growth rate on the back of a commanding network coverage and more number of connections provided with the help of narrowband IoT technology. However, the global market is not dependent on just one or two growth factors. The surge in the need for cellular IoT networks is anticipated to raise the bar of growth. On an international platform, the demand could gain strength as consumers become aware of the lower component costs and improvised penetration coverage offered by the narrowband IoT technology.

The shortfall of standardization, high operational expenditure, fragmented nature of the market, and technological dependence for application are the main factors prognosticated to put the brakes on the growth of the narrowband IoT chipset industry. Nevertheless, vendors in the global narrowband IoT chipset market can keep their heads up with the surge in Internet penetration and an augmenting employment of the narrowband IoT technology.

Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market: Geographical Study

Some of the top aspects of a significant growth expected on the part of the Asia Pacific narrowband IoT chipset market are the enhancement of the IoT technology furthered with the help of government grants and rapid rise of Internet application. As a result, the region is predicted to record a higher advancement in the global market. South Korea, India, Japan, and China could be the top countries primed for a convincing growth in Asia Pacific.

North America is prophesied to secure a lion’s share in the global narrowband IoT chipset market as the government plans to develop smart cities with mammoth investments in place. Another major factor deemed responsible for the heavy growth in North America could be the presence of sundry communication networks resulting from vast Internet penetration.

Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market: Competition

Among others, Vodafone Group PLC, U-Blox Holding AG, Ericsson, MistBase AB, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. are foretold to present themselves as major players in the international narrowband IoT chipset market. The report presents a detailed profiling of each player along with an analysis of their key developments and future plans.

Intel XMM 7115 is expected to be a breakthrough modem designed to support the first batch of industrial applications and devices based on narrowband IoT. Intel has taken confident strides forward for exploiting opportunities in the IoT market by collaborating with Nokia and Ericsson and achieving momentum for its long-term evolution (LTE) portfolio.