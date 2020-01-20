Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Narrow Band IoT Market Global Innovations, Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies – Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
The emergence of cellular NB-IoT network has fundamentally changed the IoT landscape. NB-IoT technology are best suited for applications that need to send small amounts of data over a wider range and are cost-effective.
These technologies can cover an entire nation, thus connecting everything from meters to utilities to wearables.
The key players covered in this study
Huawei Technologies (China)
Vodafone Group (UK)
Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (UAE)
Telecom Italia (Italy)
Qualcomm (US)
China Unicom (China)
Intel Corporation (US)
Ericsson (Sweden)
Nokia Networks (Finland)
Verizon Communication (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
In-Band
Guard Band
Standalone
Market segment by Application, split into
Agriculture
Automotive & Transportation
Energy
HealthCare
Manufacturing
Retail
Safety & Security
Infrastructure
Building Automation
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Narrow Band IoT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Narrow Band IoT development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
