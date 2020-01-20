Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Narrow Band IoT Market Global Innovations, Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies – Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



The emergence of cellular NB-IoT network has fundamentally changed the IoT landscape. NB-IoT technology are best suited for applications that need to send small amounts of data over a wider range and are cost-effective.



These technologies can cover an entire nation, thus connecting everything from meters to utilities to wearables.

This report focuses on the global Narrow Band IoT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Narrow Band IoT development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Huawei Technologies (China)

Vodafone Group (UK)

Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (UAE)

Telecom Italia (Italy)

Qualcomm (US)

China Unicom (China)

Intel Corporation (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Verizon Communication (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

In-Band

Guard Band

Standalone

Market segment by Application, split into

Agriculture

Automotive & Transportation

Energy

HealthCare

Manufacturing

Retail

Safety & Security

Infrastructure

Building Automation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

