Naphtha Market Top vendors, upcoming trends, sales, revenue and profit margin, market size analysis to forecast period 2019-2025

Naphtha is one of petroleum products, also known as chemical light oil. It is a light oil produced from crude oil or other raw materials for chemical raw materials, mainly used as reforming and chemical raw materials.

Rising demand from European region is a major driver for the growth of the market.

The global Paraffinic Naphtha market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Paraffinic Naphtha volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paraffinic Naphtha market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BP

Chevron

ExxonMobil

Indian Oil Corporation

Lotte Chemical Corporation

SABIC

Mitsubishi Chemical

OAO Novatek

Reliance Industries Limited

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Straight Run Naphtha

Secondary Processing Naphtha

Segment by Application

Plastics

Synthetic Fibres

Gasoline

Others

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

