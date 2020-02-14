Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Poised To Expand At A Robust Pace Over 2015 – 2023

Nano-technology field has a potential to make significant impact on healthcare by delivering disease diagnosis, monitoring, implants, regenerative medicines and drug delivery, drug discovery for biomedicine. Since last few years, significant progress has been made in the field of nano-medicine (i.e. nano-technology), resulting in a number of products, including therapeutics and imaging agents, enabling more effective and less toxic therapeutic and diagnostic interventions.

This progress have resulted in development of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic personalized nano-medicine treatment. Rapidly expanding areas of research and development to develop novel nano-medicine is expected to drive the market growth in future. Moreover, one of the major factor assisting market growth is the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, developing nanotechnology research, and rising demand for novel drug delivery systems. However, high cost coupled with stringent regulatory scenario hampers the market growth to some extent.

A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the global nanotechnology drug delivery market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, technology trend, industry challenges, sale data for some non-marketed nano-pharmaceuticals, patent landscape, and market share analysis by key players (%) operating in the nanotechnology drug delivery market.

Based on technology, the global nanotechnology drug delivery market has been segmented into nanocrystals, nanoparticles, liposomes, micelles, nanotubes and others. The market for these technology types has been extensively analyzed based on sales revenue of the various leading marketed products developed by the manufacturers. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each technology has been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023. The report on the nanotechnology drug delivery market also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each of the market segments mentioned above for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year.

Additionally, the report also categorized based on different application area of nanotechnology such as neurology, oncology, cardiovascular/physiology, anti-inflammatory/immunology, anti-infective and other applications. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each application has been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023. The report also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each application segments mentioned above for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year.

Geographically, the global nanotechnology drug delivery market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World (RoW). The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023 along with CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2013 to 2023. The research study also incorporates the competitive scenario of major players in these regions.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global nanotechnology drug delivery market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include AbbVie, Inc., Amgen Inc., Celgene Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Perrigo Company plc and others.

