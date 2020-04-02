Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- BASF, Minerals, Liquidia, NanoOpto, Frontier Carbon and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market



Nanotechnology and nanomaterials are key enablers for a whole new generation of products and processes. New products with enhanced properties are coming onto the market from a broad range of players in consumer electronics, packaging, composites, bio medicine, healthcare and coatings. Nanotechnology is the manipulation of matter on an atomic, molecular, and supra-molecular scale. It refers to the projected ability to construct items from the initial stage, using modern tools to develop high-performance products. Upcoming nano-materials such as geographer and nano cellulose are anticipated to witness significant growth opportunities in the global nanotechnology and nano-materials market owing to economically viable and lucrative properties possessed by these nano-materials. These nano-materials have widespread applications across sectors including aerospace, automotive, coatings, composites, consumer goods, electronics, filtration, medical and life sciences, military, oil and energy, and sensors, which are also expected to contribute positively to market augmentation. Nitrocellulose finds widespread usage in new applications such as scaffolds in tissue engineering, artificial skin and cartilage, wound healing and vessel substitutes, and biodegradable food packaging. This may also drive the nanotechnology and nano materials market growth over the coming years.

This report focuses on the global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BASF SE

Minerals Technologies Inc

Liquidia Technologies

NanoOpto

Frontier Carbon Corporation

Hosokawa Micron Group

Hyperion Catalysis International Incorporated

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

BBI Solutions

Cline Scientific

Cytodiagnostics

Goldsol

Meliorum Technologies

nanoComposix

Sigma Aldrich

Tanaka Technologies

Innova Biosciences

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Carbon Nanotubes

Nanoclays

Nanofibers

Nanosilver

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Military

Electronics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



