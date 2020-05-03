Nanoporous Materials Market Outlook Analysis by 2026

Nanoporous Materials Market: Insights

Nanoporous materials have gained sheer proliferation, owing to numerous technically useful benefits for wide range of applications. This growing adoption of nanoporous materials for applications, including energy storage and conversion in different types of cells and batteries, hydrogen storage and catalysis, drug delivery, and in electronic and magnetic devices, is auguring market growth.

Notable Developments

Some of the leading players operating in the global nanoporous materials market include BASF SE, Albemarle Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Zeochem AG, Kuraray Chemical Co. Ltd., Clariant AG, Chemviron Carbon, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Zeolyst International, and Mineral Technologies Inc.

The US army has partnered with NuMat Technologies to create nanoporous materials. As a part of the deal, the US-based NuMat Technologies will develop next-generation materials to protect and sustain the modern combatant. According to NuMat Technologies, the contract will enable the company to use its nanoporous materials in creating new filtration technology tools.

A research and innovation hub, IMEC, and a research university KU Leuven, have developed a novel nanomesh material that could prove revolutionary in a variety of sustainable-application sectors. The nanomesh material is a 3D nanometer-scale (metal) grid structure with highly regular internal dimensions.

Growing Utilization of Nanoporous Materials in FCC Process Driving Market Growth

The growing significant role of zeolites and other nanoporous materials in the Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) process has been creating growth opportunities for the stakeholders in nanoporous materials market. FCC is the most critical conversion process in any typical fuel refinery, and being the most vital ingredient of the catalyst, zeolites are gaining traction for producing most of the gasoline used worldwide. Zeolites are also playing an integral role in production of diverse transportation fuels, and have become the primary source for activity in FCC catalysts, which in turn is driving their demand. This growing traction for zeolites is likely to trigger growth in nanoporous materials market.

Wide Adoption of Zeolites as Natural Absorbent for Water Treatment Creating Opportunities

Absorption is considered to be a viable option for water treatment, and zeolites have been gaining significant traction for this application. The growing adoption of zeolites for water treatment can be attributed to their unique adsorption properties as they adsorb various heavy metals and ammonia, enabling elimination of a wide range of pollutants. Zeolites outperform other conventional filtration sources, owing to their unique filtration and absorption capabilities, which can be attributed to the zeolites’ surface area, which is many times larger than several other granular materials. Zeolites are highly advanced chemical materials that play a vital role in numerous petrochemical applications.

Nanopores Based Electrochemical Sensors Underpinning Growth in Nanoporous Materials Market

Nanoporous materials encompass highly unique physical and chemical properties, including thermal stability, large surface area, hardness, electron transfer, chemical resistance, conductance and impedance. These properties of nanoporous membranes have led to the adoption of membranes in building different types of electrochemical sensors. Miniaturization of nanoporous membranes helps in seamless integration of membranes into microchips. Also, the chemistry of pores can be altered in a controlled manner to combine specific biomolecules, which provides high binding selectivity of biomolecules. Furthermore, nanoporous membranes are also gaining traction for the detection of glucose oxidase, cholesterol, DNA, immunoglobulin, H 2 O 2, Escherichia coli, and NO 2 . This growing adoption of nanoporous materials for wide applications has the potential to underpin gains in nanoporous materials market.

Potential Application of Nanoporous Materials in Hydrogen Storage Expected to Grow their Sales

The carbon-based nanoporous materials, including activated carbons (AC) and carbon nanotubes, have been gaining traction as potential hydrogen absorbents due to their high specific surface area (SSA). However, the hydrogen storage capacity of carbon-based nanoporous materials is small at room temperature, significant hydrogen adsorption can be done at very low temperatures or high pressures. This potential use of nanoporous materials for storing hydrogen is likely to fuel growth in nanoporous materials market.

Nanoporous Materials Market – Segmentation

The nanoporous materials market can be segmented on the basis of product and end-use industry.

By Product

Zeolites

Silica Gel

Activated Carbon

Activated Alumina

Other Types

By End Use Industry

Petroleum Refining

Water Treatment

Pet Litter

Food and Beverages

Other Applications

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the nanoporous materials market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The nanoporous materials market research report provides analysis and information according to nanoporous materials market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Nanoporous materials market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Nanoporous Materials Market Segments

Nanoporous Materials Market Dynamics

Nanoporous Materials Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Nanoporous materials market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada) nanoporous materials Market

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) nanoporous materials market

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) nanoporous materials market

CIS and Russia nanoporous materials market

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) nanoporous materials Market

Japan nanoporous materials market

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel) nanoporous materials market

The nanoporous materials market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The nanoporous materials market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with nanoporous materials market attractiveness as per segments. The nanoporous materials market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on nanoporous materials market segments and geographies.

Nanoporous materials Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of nanoporous materials market key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

