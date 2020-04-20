Nanoparticle Analysis Market Report Examines Production, Supply Chain & Demand by Region

Nanoparticle Analysis Market: Overview

The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) defines nanotechnology as the involvement of science and engineering for the design, synthesis, characterization, and also application of materials whose functional organization, in at least one dimension, lies on the nanometer scale. At these scales, it becomes important to consider individual molecules and interacting molecular groups in relation to the bulk macroscopic properties of the material, the fundamental molecular structure, which eventually allows control over the macroscopic physical and chemical properties. Nanoparticles are extremely small objects having dimensions, which are measured in nanometers (nm). Nanoparticles generally have at least one dimension less than 100nm in size. Nanoparticles are gaining the focus of materials scientists and engineers because these comprise properties different to those observed in bulk samples of the same material. Nanoparticles smaller than 10nm are observed to emit light or glow, with light frequency that is determined by the composition of the material and particle size. These nanoparticles are called quantum dots. Nanoparticle analysis uses light scattering technique for the detection of particle size distribution, molecular weight, zeta potential, etc. of samples. It can be used for the analysis of samples of nanoparticle, emulsion, submicron suspension, colloform, etc. Nanoparticle analysis is primarily used to measure particle size, protein aggregation, particle concentration, and Zeta potential.

Nanoparticle Analysis Market: Key Trends

Growing focus on nanotechnology research and development, technological advancements in the analysis of nanoparticles, and rise in government investments for the development of health care sector are the key factors driving the global nanoparticle analysis market. Moreover, increase in demand for customized medical implants and need for less sample volume and sample preparation in advanced analytical techniques are the other factors propelling the global market. However, high cost of nanoparticle analysis instruments and technologies is projected to hamper the growth of the global nanoparticle analysis market

Nanoparticle Analysis Market: Segmentation

In terms of technology, the global nanoparticle analysis market can be segmented into microscopy, dynamic light scattering (DLS) measurement, laser diffraction, nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA), resonant mass measurement, X-ray diffraction (XRD), and others. The others segment includes differential mobility analyzer (DMA), nanoparticle surface area monitor (NSAM), condensation particle counter (CPC), and scanning mobility particle sizer (SMPS). The microscopy segment can be classified into scanning electron microscopy (SEM), transmission electron microscopy (TEM), and atomic force microscopy (AFM). Based on application, the market can be divided into chemical, printing & coating, and pharmaceuticals. In terms of end-user, the global nanoparticle analysis market can be categorized into pharmaceutical & medical device companies and research & development institutions.

Nanoparticle Analysis Market: Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global nanoparticle surface analysis market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, attributed to the presence of large number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, rise in research and development on nanotechnology, increase in adoption of technological advancements. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth due to numerous opportunities for key players in the region, rise in government initiatives to improve the health care sector, and increase in research and developmental activities.

Nanoparticle Analysis Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global nanoparticle analysis market include Malvern Panalytical Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, HORIBA, Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Wyatt Technology Corporation, Bruker, Hitachi, Ltd., JEOL Ltd., and TSI. These players have adopted strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product development to gain competitive advantage in the global nanoparticle analysis market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

