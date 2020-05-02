Nanocomposites Market Analysis and In-Depth Analysis on Market Dynamics, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors and Sales Forecast to 2024

Nanocomposites are the composites in which, one or more than one phases show dimensions in the nanometer range. In recent years, these types of materials have emerged as an alternative for monolithics and microcomposites. These nano materials incorporate nanosized particles into a standard material matrix. As a result of this physical action, drastic improvement in properties can be observed in nanometer range composites such as electrical or thermal conductivity, toughness, and mechanical strength.

On the basis of type, the nanocomposites market has been divided into polymer metal fiber, carbon nanotube, graphene, nanofiber, nanoplatelet and others. Graphene and carbon nanotube are two of the fastest growing nanocomposites owing to their rapid acceptance in industries including semiconductor and electronics, power generation, and automotive. Graphene has potential applications in manufacturing of electric/photonics circuits, solar cells, consumer electronics components, and others. In coming years, massive commercialization of graphene-based applications is expected and this in turn will drive the growth of the nanocomposites market significantly.

The major growth driver identified in the nanocomposites market is growing demand for these materials in industries including semiconductor and electronics, power generation, and manufacturing. In semiconductor foundries, these materials are used for developing components, substrates, and structures. While used in semiconductor component manufacturing, these materials offer many advantages such as durability, miniaturization, improvement of processing speed, and others. Owing to these benefits, application of these materials is growing across semiconductor and electronics applications including production of solid polymer electrolyes, circuit structure design, development of thin-film capacitors, and others. This in turn is driving the growth of the market.

Growing penetration on these materials in semiconductor foundry sector in the Asia-Pacific is identified as major growth opportunity for the nanocomposites market. In China and Taiwan, semiconductor foundry sector experienced significant amount of growth in recent years. Owing to superior electrical or thermal conductivity, and mechanical property, it is expected that Chinese and Taiwanese foundries will deploy nano scale level composites in semiconductor manufacturing in coming years. This has identified as growth opportunity for the market.

Some of the major players operating in the global nanocomposites market are NanoMaterials Technology Pte Ltd, Advanced Graphene Products Sp. z o. o,, Applied Graphene Materials plc, BYK Additives & Instruments, Foster Corporation, Hybrid Plastics Inc., Inframat Corporation, InMat Inc., and Nanocor Inc.

