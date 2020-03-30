Nanoclays Market Growth Strategy, Industry Report 2019 With UBE Industries, Ltd., Techmer, Elementis Global, Southern Clay Products, & More

The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Nanoclays market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Nanoclays marketplace size is anticipated to showcase beneficial growth from 2019 to 2025 propelled with the aid of significant adoption of social media structures the world over. The presence of outstanding advertising, corporations has also propelled the marketplace boom.

Dispersion of nanoclay and the choice of cure conditions are critical to maximize the improved properties which could lead to cheaper, stronger, and more heat resistant coatings. The different fields of application of nanoclays include packaging, automotive and aerospace industries. The major players in the nanoclays are making various developments such as launching of new products, opening new research and development centres, and adding new plants for more contribution to the growth of the nanoclays market. Many of the top firms are involved with export markets and have built brand recognition in foreign markets.

The report includes market shares of Nanoclays market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The Global Nanoclays Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The Nanoclays market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players operating in the market are –

Southern Clay Products Inc.,

FCC China,

Nanocor Corporation,

Kowa Company Ltd.,

Elementis Specialties,

Unicoop,

Sum Chemical,

Kunimine Industries and Ube Industries,

Others: Kunimine Industries Co. Ltd, UBE Industries, Mineral Technologies Inc., RTP Co., and Techmer PM and many more. The global nanoclays market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

The nanoclays market is segmented based on, product, end-use industry and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into

Kaolinite

Smectite and others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global nanoclays market is classified into

Packaging

Flame Retardants

Automotive

Paints and Coatings and Others

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing demand from packaging and coating application

Rising demand for nanoclays based nanocomposites.

Growth of automotive and aerospace industry globally is further fuelling the market development and demand for nanoclays

Stringent Regulatory Policies for Nanoclays in Few End-Use Industries

