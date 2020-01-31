Nano UAV Market – Top players are AeroVironment, Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Intel Corporation

UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) is an aircraft, without a human pilot abroad that flies around to collect the required data and imagery. The large unmanned vehicles are used for combat training and testing in the military sector which needs aerial vehicles to have a long range. Their advantages are limited in short-range and extremely covert operations, as the larger UAVs have a bigger heat signature. To overcome this hassle, mini unmanned vehicles have been developed with smaller coverage, low acquisition cost, and some other superior features.

The global nano UAV market is largely driven by increasing demand from different industry verticals which includes military, civil, commercial, and others. Nano UAVs are increasingly being used in real estate surveys, oil & gas pipeline inspection and similar infrastructure monitoring, aerial photography, surveying, and mapping. Also, these unmanned vehicles are used in delivery of e-commerce products. For instance, trials are on the go in Amazon for prime air delivery. In this process, products will be delivered by nano unmanned vehicle to the end user within 30 minutes of placing the order. Owing to these growing applications of UAVs the global nano UAV market is anticipated to grow stagnantly during the forecast period. Additionally, many players are highly investing for the expansion of their R&D as well as engineering facility to help in innovating the highly advanced target drone for gaining competitive advantage. This, in turn, is anticipated to create new opportunities for the global nano UAV market.

The global nano UAV market can be segmented on the basis of application, wing type, propulsion system, and geography. Based on application the global nano UAV market can be segmented into civil & commercial, military, homeland security, and others. Among all applications, the civil & commercial segment is anticipated to dominate the global market over the forecast period. This is mainly due to low cost of nano UAVs which is affordable cost by civil & commercial sector. On the basis of wing type, the global nano UAV market has been segmented into fixed wing and rotary wing. Furthermore, based on propulsion system, the nano UAV market can be segmented into hydrogen cell, solar cell, and lithium-ion.

The geographical segment has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is dominating the global nano UAV market accounting for the larger market share in 2017. This is mainly due to early adoption of the technology in the region. The United States excels at all UAV system components, including sensors, avionics, airframes, and communications. Also, most of the key players in nano UAV market are headquartered in the U.S. and other North American countries. However, the Middle East and Africa is estimated to show stagnant growth accounting for the highest compound annual growth rate over the forecast period. Israeli companies are leaders in mini and micro UAVs and excel in the production of UAV sensor payloads and guidance systems.

Some of the emerging players operating in the global nano UAV market include AeroVironment, Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Intel Corporation, DJI, 3DR, Saab AB, Thales Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., and Textron Inc., among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

