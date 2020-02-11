Nano-magnetic Devices Market | Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2024

The global nano-magnetic device market is driven by the increasing demand of nanotechnology. There is a growing need for nanotechnology in advanced manufacturing owing to requirement of size reduction and compact performance of electronics. This technology has been majorly demanded by developed countries like France, the U.S., Australia and France amongst others. Apart from the rising demand of nanotechnology, the growing demand of energy efficient and effective devices is driving this market.

Due to high volatility in climate and energy politics, energy efficiency devices are being demanded globally. Latest innovations in electronic devices are less time consuming and energy efficient alternatives. However, the global nano-magnetic device market is being restrained by the high cost of research and development for these devices. The manufacturing of nano-magnetic device involves expensive materials and procedures.

It also requires time and skilled engineers that further increases the cost of research. The success rate of stability from these devices have been poor which eliminates fast adoptability in commercial applications. Industrial expenditure on R&D for these devices is also low but the increasing requirement of these innovations is expected to attract investments form major players.

In 2015, a substantial share of the global nano-magnetics device computing market was held by North America, owing to the high concentration of prominent manufacturers and users of nano-magnetics device in this region. Increasing infrastructural development and growing rate of urbanization have also been driving the overall North America nano-magnetic device market.

Moreover, the nano-magnetics device industry in North America has witnessed stable growth in the recent years and is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period in this region from 2016 to 2024. The leading share of production for nano-magnetics devices in North America is currently being held by the U.S. due to the growing demand and applications of nanotechnology, and the increased adoption of nonmagnetic materials and devices across industry verticals.