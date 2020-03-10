NAIL POLISH MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2025

iseguyreports.Com adds “Nail Polish Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Nail Polish Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Nail Polish Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Nail polish called “nail lacquer.” It is mainly composed of 70% -80% of a volatile solvent, about 15% of nitrocellulose, small amounts of solvent oil, camphor, titanium dioxide and oil-soluble pigments. After the nail polish applied to the film formed, with moderate coloration fastness and gloss, to protect the nails, but also gives the nails a beauty.

In the current market, Ordinary Nail Polish products on the market do not sell well; Industrial Nail Polish’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Nail Polish industry, low-end product has excess capacity, and high-end product is in short supply.

Nail Polish product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, and excess capacity. There is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due that the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although sales of Nail Polish brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Nail Polish field.

The global Nail Polish market is valued at 9190 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 17600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nail Polish volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nail Polish market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

OPI

Maybelline

Dior

CHANEL

ORLY

Butter London

Kiko

Nails Inc

Revlon

Sally Hansen

Rimmel

CND

COSMAY

Essie

ZOTOS ACCENT

L’OREAL

ANNA SUI

Bobbi Brown

Nars

MISSHA

China Glaze

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3730484-global-nail-polish-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Type

Base coat

Top coat

Gel

Matte

Segment by Application

Nail art institutions

Individuals

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Nail Polish Manufacturers

Nail Polish Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Nail Polish Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3730484-global-nail-polish-market-research-report-2019

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Nail Polish Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nail Polish

1.2 Nail Polish Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nail Polish Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Base coat

1.2.3 Top coat

1.2.4 Gel

1.2.5 Matte

1.3 Nail Polish Segment by Application

1.3.1 Nail Polish Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Nail art institutions

1.3.3 Individuals

1.3 Global Nail Polish Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Nail Polish Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Nail Polish Market Size

1.4.1 Global Nail Polish Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Nail Polish Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nail Polish Business

7.1 OPI

7.1.1 OPI Nail Polish Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Nail Polish Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 OPI Nail Polish Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Maybelline

7.2.1 Maybelline Nail Polish Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Nail Polish Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Maybelline Nail Polish Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Dior

7.3.1 Dior Nail Polish Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Nail Polish Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Dior Nail Polish Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 CHANEL

7.4.1 CHANEL Nail Polish Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Nail Polish Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 CHANEL Nail Polish Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ORLY

7.5.1 ORLY Nail Polish Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Nail Polish Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ORLY Nail Polish Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Butter London

7.6.1 Butter London Nail Polish Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Nail Polish Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Butter London Nail Polish Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Kiko

7.7.1 Kiko Nail Polish Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Nail Polish Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Kiko Nail Polish Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nails Inc

7.8.1 Nails Inc Nail Polish Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Nail Polish Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nails Inc Nail Polish Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Revlon

7.9.1 Revlon Nail Polish Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Nail Polish Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Revlon Nail Polish Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Sally Hansen

7.10.1 Sally Hansen Nail Polish Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Nail Polish Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Sally Hansen Nail Polish Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com