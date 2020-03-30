n-Butanol Market Trends, Analysis Report 2019 With Eastman Chemical Company, BASF, Sasol, Oxea, The Dow Chemical Company And Other

The Global n-Butanol Market is expected to reach USD 5.86 billion by 2025, from USD 4.21 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The Global n-Butanol market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in the Report).
N-butanol is an essential feedstock for assembling manufacturing chemicals, for example, butyl acrylate, glycol ethers, butyl acetic acid derivation and plasticizers. It helps a critical component in making direct dissolvable for varnishes, paints, coatings, saps, camphor, colors, fats vegetable oils, waxes, shellac, rubbers, and alkaloids and different modern applications. The rise in demand for the paints and coating across the world will drive the demand for n-butanol. The key players operating in the global n-butanol market are
- BASF SE
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Oxea
- Sasol
- Petrochina
- Eastman
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- BASF Petronas Chemicals
- Sinopec
- KH Neochem
Others: are Oxochimie, Andhra Petrochemicals, Azoty Zak Spó³ka Akcyjna, Cobalt Technologies, Green Biologics, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Cobalt Technologies, Formosa Plastics Corp, INEOS Oxide Ltd, Perstorp Holding AB, and Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company and many more. The report includes market shares of n-butanol market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
The global n-butanol market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this n-Butanol Industry.
- According to American Coating Association, U.S. exported USD 2.3 billion of paint and coatings products in 2014.
- China was the tiered largest export market for the U.S. paints and coating products and valued at USD 90.0 million in and Japan and U. K. comes under the top five leading export markets for U.S. paint and coatings products in 2014, at USD 41 million and USD 39 million, respectively.
Key Insights in the report:
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
- Market trends impacting the growth of the global n-butanol market
- Analyze and forecast the n-butanol market on the basis of application and end-user
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for application and end-user
- n-butanol Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
By Application
- Butyl Acrylate
- Butyl Acetate
- Glycol Ethers
- Direct Solvent
- Plasticizers
- Others
By End-user industry
- Varnishes
- Paints
- Coatings
- Resins
- Camphor
- Dyes
- Fats Vegetable Oils
- Waxes
- Shellac
- Rubbers
- Alkaloids
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Market Drivers:
- Increasing use of butyl acrylate
- High demand for construction industry in emerging countries
- Increasing use of n-butanol as bio-fuel
Market Restraint:
- Volatility in raw material prices
- Low consumption of Dop (Bis (2-Ethylhexyl) Phthalate) in Europe and North America
