Myrrh Powder Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2018 – 2028

Myrrh is a natural reddish-brown gum or resin derived from numerous small tree species. Myrrh powder is known for its clarity and darkness. Myrrh powder is one of the crucial ingredients in Egyptian perfumeries. It is a resinous powder with a musky aroma. The increasing popularity of Myrrh Powder has inspired the food industry to explore new and efficient methods for the development of myrrh powder and its applications within the industry. Myrrh powder also finds usage in other industries, such as pharmaceuticals, etc. It can be used to cure ulcers, indigestion, cold, asthma, bronchial congestion, arthritic pain, leprosy, syphilis, and cough. Within the food and beverages industry, myrrh powder is used in several commercial products as a flavoring agent. Commiphora myrrh powder, a special kind of myrrh powder, is used in many manufacturing processes, such as in the manufacturing of fragrances and fixatives in cosmetics. This diversified use of myrrh powder myrrh in various end-use industries will positively affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Extensive Industrial Applications of Myrrh Powder are Powering Market Growth:

Due to its earthy aroma, Myrrh powder has been a favorite among all cultures. During ancient times, in Somalia and Ethiopia, Myrrh powder was used by people during embalming and as incense in funerals and cremations.

Myrrh resins contain volatile oil and mucilage that have antimicrobial, deodorizing, antitumor, anti-inflammatory, and astringent effects. The powder extracted from it, i.e., myrrh powder can help in peristalsis and smoothening of muscles. That apart, this powder is also known to promote uterine blood flow. A considerable part of world myrrh production is used to make myrrh powder and myrrh oil. Due to its various benefits, the Myrrh powder market is anticipated to witness healthy growth in the years to come.

Global Myrrh Powder: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Myrrh Powder market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the global Myrrh Powder market has been segmented as –

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Perfumeries

Other

On the basis of sales channel, the global Myrrh Powder market has been segmented as –

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales Supermarket/Hypermarket Online Stores Retail Stores



Global Myrrh Powder Market: Key Players

​_​_Some of the key suppliers and producers operating in the global Myrrh Powder market are Mountain Rose Inc., Texas Natural Supply, Oregon’s Wild Harvest, Amazon Discovery, Monterey Bay Spice Company, Organic Creations Incorporated, TheEclecticeuphoria, LIVING EARTH HERBS, Austral Herbs, G. Baldwin & Co., Nature’s Warehouse, Tinderbox, Scents of Earth, Crafters Choice and JustIngredients Limited, among others.

