Myoclonus Drugs Market – Rise in Demand for Effective Therapies & Surge in Disease Prevalence are Projected to Fuel the Growth of the Market

Myoclonus is a symptom rather than a disease. It is described as involuntary jerking of a muscle. It is caused by sudden muscle contractions known as positive myoclonus. Myoclonus caused by muscle relaxation is called negative myoclonus. Myoclonic jerks could occur in sequence, alone and in a pattern, or without pattern. Myoclonus can be classified into action myoclonus, cortical reflex myoclonus, palatal myoclonus, essential myoclonus, reticular reflex myoclonus, progressive myoclonus epilepsy (PME), sleep myoclonus, and stimulus-sensitive myoclonus. Action myoclonus is muscular jerking triggered or intensified by voluntary movement.

Myoclonus can be caused by underlying conditions such as shakes or spasms due to anxiety or exercise, infant muscle twitching during sleep or after feeding, lipid storage disease, chemical or drug poisoning, autoimmune inflammatory conditions, Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple system atrophy, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, and stroke. People with myoclonus often describe their symptoms and signs as shakes or spasms and jerks that are brief, shock-like, sudden, involuntary, variable in intensity and frequency, and sometimes severe enough to interfere with eating, speaking, or walking. Neurology professionals diagnose myoclonus with the help of these signs and symptoms. They also use electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and laboratory tests such as autoimmune disease, kidney or liver disease, metabolic disorders, and others. Generally, myoclonus is managed by tranquilizers and anticonvulsants. Levetiracetam (Keppra), primidone (Mysoline), and valproic acid (Depakene) are anticonvulsants that reduce myoclonus symptoms. Clonazepam is a more common tranquilizer used for myoclonus. According to PubMed literature review, prevalence of myoclonus was 4 cases per 100,000 in Japan in 2011. Prevalence of the condition increases with age.

Increase in research and development, introduction of novel disease therapies, rise in demand for effective therapies among patients, and surge in disease prevalence are projected to fuel the growth of the global myoclonus drugs market. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, neurovascular, and arthritis, and increase in health care insurance coverage are the other factors likely to accelerate the growth of the global myoclonus drugs market.

The global myoclonus drugs market can be segmented based on drug type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug type, the market can be categorized into tranquilizers, botulinum toxin (Botox), and anticonvulsants. Botulinum toxin can help treat myoclonus where a discrete body part is affected. Based on distribution channel, the global myoclonus drugs market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In term of revenue, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the global myoclonus drugs market in 2016.

