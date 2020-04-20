Myocardial Infarction Therapeutics Market 2016: Clinical Technology Growth and Demand Forecast to 2026 | Novartis N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Myocardial infarction, generally called as heart attack is characterized by reduced blood supply to the heart muscles, primarily due to coronary artery disease. According to American Heart Association (AHA), every year around 17.3 Mn people die of heart diseases worldwide, with myocardial infarction being the leading cause of death. In 2012, British Heart Foundation reported 73,680 deaths in United Kingdom due to coronary heart disease. Mortality from acute myocardial infarction can be decreased if patient receives the emergency access to the treatment. The global cardiovascular treatment market generated a revenue of 170 Bn in 2010 and is expected to expand drastically over the forecast period of 2016-2026. Multitude of products available for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction with different indications include Zorprin, Plavix, Angiomax, Diovan, Lovenox, Aggrastat, NitroStat, Benicar and many more.

Myocardial Infarction Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing incidence of coronary artery disease and changes in lifestyle are the major factors expected to drive the growth of global myocardial infarction therapeutics market. Increasing number of smokers, increasing incidence of obesity and blood pressures, lack of exercise can be some other reasons likely to flourish the global myocardial infarction therapeutics market over the forecast period of 2016-2026. WHO findings show that the death rate due to cardiovascular diseases is more in smokers than that in non-smokers. Whereas, saturation in R&D can be the major restraint for the growth of global myocardial infarction therapeutics market.

Myocardial Infarction Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The global myocardial infarction therapeutics market has been classified on the basis product type, distribution channel and geography.

Based on product type, the global myocardial infarction therapeutics market is divided into following:

Analgesics

Antiplatelet agents

Vasodilators

Thrombolytics and anti-thrombotic agents

Glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitors

Β adrenergic blockers

Angiotensin receptor antagonists

Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors

Based on distribution channel, the global blood canner treatment market is divided into following:

Hospitals

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online drug stores

Myocardial Infarction Therapeutics Market: Overview

Analgesics and antiplatelet agents’ segments are foreseen to hold more share in global myocardial infarction therapeutics market as these agents are used for initial treatment of an acute myocardial infarction. Amongst sales channels, hospital pharmacy segment is expected to contribute more into global myocardial infarction therapeutics market. The global myocardial infarction therapeutics market is foreseen to experience the boost in market volume over the forecast period due to the launch of several new products such as Apixaban, Xarelto and introduction of generic drugs after expiration of patents for Crestor and Benicar.

Myocardial Infarction Therapeutics Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global myocardial infarction terapeutic market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America will continue to take leading position in global myocardial infarction therapeutic market owing to expanding aging population and prevalence of co-morbidities. The expiry of blockbuster drugs in European market is likely to deter the segment share in global myocardial infarction therapeutics market. Japan is expected to experience the stagnancy in global myocardial infarction therapeutics market, in part due to saturation in R&D.

Myocardial Infarction Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global myocardial infarction therapeutics market are Novartis N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AstraZeneca, Apotex Inc., Sandoz, Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc., Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc.