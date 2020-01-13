Myeloidysplastic Syndromes (MDS) – Epidemiology Insights (2016-2028)

Myeloidysplastic syndromes (MDS) can be described as a group of hematologic malignancies, that occurr due to abnormality in blood-forming cells in the bone marrow. It is a rare blood cancer and can be mild, moderate or severe, in terms of severity.

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1162

This syndrome can be classified into three main types: MDS with single lineage dysplasia wherein a single type of blood cell appears abnormal; multilineage dysplasia causing two or more cell types to appear abnormal; and MDS with excess blasts, wherein the patients have a shortage of either red blood cells, white blood cells or platelets. Some prominent risk factors that increase the risk of myeloidysplastic syndromes are aging, exposure to industrial chemicals, chemo- or radiation therapy, and smoking.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/myeloidysplastic-syndromes

MDS is an uncommon syndrome with an incidence of 4-5 patients per 100,000 populations. It increases with age and can reach up to 20-50 per 100,000 population, in patients aged over 60 years. According to a 2019 study, the annual incidence of pediatric MDS is approximately 1-4 cases/million, which accounts for less than 5% of childhood hematological malignancies.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1162

The report covers historical and forecast epidemiology of the disease in the seven major markets including the U.S., EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K.), and Japan. The report has been compiled by building an understanding of the disease, after reviewing numerous studies conducted by regulatory bodies in various countries.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com