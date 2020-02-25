Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment Market Growth Probability, Leading Vendors and Future Scenario up to 2028

Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) are conditions that can occur when the blood-forming cells in the bone marrow are damaged. This damage leads to low numbers of one or more type of blood cells. MDS is considered as a type of cancer.

Myelodysplastic syndromes are a rare group of disorders in which body no longer makes enough healthy blood cells. This disorder can also be called as “bone marrow failure disorder.”

The patient pool are more of age group of 50 or older, but it can happen to younger people, too. This syndrome is more common in men as compared to women.

According to American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), approximately 13,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with MDS each year.

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment market is expected to mark a significant growth in the coming few years due to increasing mutation in treatments which cause myelodysplastic syndrome. Addition to this, growing number of patient pool of age 50 and above, and rising government support for cancer treatment tend to propel the market.

However, unawareness about such treatments is one of the major factor which is delaying the growth of this market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6724

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market has been segmented on the basis of types, treatments, patient group, and geography

Based on Type, global myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market is segmented as below:

Refractory cytopenia with unilineage dysplasia (RCUD)

Refractory anemia with ringed sideroblasts (RARS)

Refractory cytopenia with multilineage dysplasia (RCMD)

Refractory anemia with excess blasts-1 (RAEB-1)

Refractory anemia with excess blasts-2 (RAEB-2)

Myelodysplastic syndrome, unclassified (MDS-U)

Myelodysplastic syndrome associated with isolated del(5q)

Based on treatment, global myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market is segmented as below:

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Stem cell transplantation / bone marrow transplantation

Growth Factors

Based on patient group, global myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market is segmented as below

Above 50 years

Below 50 years

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for myelodysplastic syndrome treatment is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period due increasing incidences of myelodysplastic syndrome. In the U.S., myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) occur at a rate of 4.8 cases for every 100,000 people. That works out to about 13,000 new cases of MDS each year. The number of new cases diagnosed each year seems to be increasing as the average age of the population increases. (Source: American Cancer Society).

Furthermore, diagnosis techniques such as blood count, peripheral blood smear test, microscopic exams, cytochemistry, flow cytometry and immunotherapy, cytogenetics, FISH, and PCR help in the detection of MDS, also key factor which is propelling the myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market towards growth.

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe together dominates the global myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market due to presence of large number of population suffering from bone marrow disease, rise in healthcare expenditure, and increasing demand for myelodysplastic syndrome treatment by the end users. Asia Pacific myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets due to increasing number of patient with blood marrow disorder.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6724

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment Market: Key Players

The market for myelodysplastic syndrome treatment is consolidated with a presence of few strong players. Some of the players identified in global myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market include Celgene Corporation, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Sandoz, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc., Accord Healthcare Ltd., Mylan N.V., Pfizer, Inc. etc.